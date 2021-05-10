The IRS found a new way to go after US crypto users.

Paying taxes on cryptocurrencies has been something the IRS has been very insistent on for quite some time. However, many people who make money through crypto trading still seem to believe that the nature of blockchain and crypto technology could be enough to protect them. Many also seem to be convinced that even if the IRS moved to go after cryptocurrency traders who have been avoiding taxes, it likely won’t get them all, and that some might get away with it.

However, the recent court ruling has given the US tax authority all the clearance it needed to start looking for crypto users in every state and making sure they are meeting their quotas.

What happened?

The order came from the federal court in Northern California. The court apparently authorized the IRS to serve a subpoena called ‘John Doe’ on the San Francisco-based exchange, Kraken. Essentially, the subpoena allows authorities to go after people even if they do not know their name, as long as there is a possibility of a crime occurring.

Also, it appears that the IRS is looking for information on US taxpayers who made at least $ 20,000 in transactions between the years 2016 and 2020. One thing to note, however, is that this might not include HODLers, who do not they are selling the coins they bought and therefore not making capital gains.

It is also not the first time the IRS has received this type of authorization. In Massachusetts, the agency received permission to send subpoenas from John Doe on the local cryptocurrency exchange, Circle.

Since the crypto market is as volatile as it is, the IRS recognizes that taxpayers can make a profit or loss on the sale, and it all depends on the price. So those who experienced losses will not have a debt to pay off, while those who have made profits will have to provide a slice of the pie to the government.

Clearly, this is and will be quite complicated to handle and calculate how much traders owe the IRS. But, there is no doubt that the IRS will come for anyone who has made a profit from cryptocurrencies and will want their share.