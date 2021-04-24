The IRS ensures that you will meet the start of payments of the tax credit of $ 300 and $ 250 per child per month starting in July



The child tax credit could reduce child poverty in America by 50%.

When the American Rescue Plan was approved in March, several measures were included to help struggling American families. One of them has been the stimulus checks of $ 1,400 dollars that have been distributed around 159 million.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed that starting this summer families will begin to receive a new direct payment, the child tax credit.

COVID-19 Relief Project Includes Child Tax Credit Sent to Parents monthly direct payments for each child 17 years of age or younger who declares as dependents. If all goes well with the IRS despite the delays the federal agency will begin to fulfill the commitment to deliver those payments from July.

How will the payments be distributed?

Chuck Rettig, the IRS Commissioner, told a meeting of the Senate Finance Committee that the federal agency hopes to have the online portal for the program to go live in July. When this happens the IRS will start sending the payments to the families.

The IRS will automatically enroll families based on the information the agency has, even if they didn’t claim the credit when they filed. But if you are one of those who normally does not file a tax return you will need to file the 2020 return this year for the IRS to have a record of the number of children and dependents you have.

In the portal you can decide if you want to receive half of the total credit in the form of monthly payments and claim the rest on your 2021 tax return, or if you want to receive lump sum as tax refund, minus taxes owed, when they file in 2022.

How much is the 2021 child tax credit?

The new system offers a refundable tax credit of $ 3,000 for children from 6 to 17 years old and $ 3,600 dollars for those under 6 years of age for fiscal year 2021.

Families could receive a payment of $ 300 per child under 6 and / or $ 250 per child under 18 per month. The law provides that payments begin in July and last until December, covering half of the loan.

The remainder of $ 1,800 or $ 1,500 per child, would be available to you as a refund credit when you file your 2021 tax return in 2022.

Congressional Democrats are pushing for the changes to the tax credit to be permanent, but for now President Biden has said he would support extending it until 2025.

If you have older children, you could benefit from a $ 500 tax credit since dependents who are 18 years old and those who are between 19 and 24 years old and attend college full time will be eligible for support.

