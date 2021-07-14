The irruption of women on the benches of Primera Iberdrola

07/14/2021 at 6:22 PM CEST

The Primera Iberdrola will break another record next season. With the appointment of Ana Junyent, there will be six women who will train in the highest category of the beautiful sport. And it is that although it is ironic, the elite of Spanish women’s football continues to be led mainly by men.

Last season only two women started the campaign on the benches, Natalia Arroyo and Maria Pry. The last one achieved another milestone with Levante, qualifying the club for the Champions League, although he announced this summer that he was leaving the Valencian team.

It was at the end of the season that the record of four women on the bench was already reached. after the arrival of Iturregi to Athletic and that of Jenny Benítez to Sporting de Huelva.

Natalia Arroyo placeholder image

The Real Sociedad coach took over the reins of the team last season, in which the team got off to a great start. However, they went through some vicissitudes that denied them the opportunity to fight for the European squares. However, fthey finished the championship in fifth position only two points behind Atlético de Madrid. Now the former Catalan coach faces a new challenge after announcing nine casualties for the campaign that will begin in September.

Iraia Iturregi

He started coaching the team mid-season, and yet managed to resurface a team that did not chain a good streak. He consolidated the team in the middle of qualifying and reversed the ghosts that had haunted him for much of the competition. The objective for next year is greater, they are no longer satisfied with the position achieved in June, but rather that the goal is to return the team to the highest part of the Primera Iberdrola.

Andrea Esteban

The former soccer player will debut in the Primera Iberdrola as a coach after having enjoyed the competition as a soccer player for years. She was the protagonist in her time as a player at Valencia and Levante, and was even called up with the national team. But injuries forced him to end his career early. However, toHora has the opportunity to shine in the competition from the benches.

Andrea has been Valencia’s second coach for a year and a half and the club has trusted her to make the leap to the first team. After they fought for relegation in the season that preceded the pandemic, they showed a great level last season. And just like what happened in Athletic with Iraia, heValencia’s goals are also higher for the campaign that will begin in September.

Jenny Benitez

Nobody knows Sporting like Jenny Benítez. And it has shown. If someone could replace someone like Antonio Toledo, it was her. He hung up his boots after eleven years serving in the team. And just a few months later he was already leading the team in the top flight.

And he managed to ensure his permanence in a difficult moment, as he assured the former team coach: “I told Antonio Toledo that I was going to save the team“, he explained in Onda Cero. And so it was. Despite the fact that the Andalusians live the league against the current -with a very low budget-, always being one of those who fight for permanence, they continue to survive a competition that demands more and more level.

Sara monforte

The Villarreal coach is largely to blame for the promotion to the First Iberdrola. The arrival of Monforte was transversal so that the club began a progress that has materialized this season when landing in the Primera Iberdrola. However, with his arrival came gradual changes that allowed him to make the final leap this season. And the club, far from conforming, is already reinforcing the season to patent the permanence. Nerea Pérez, Pamela Tajonar, Estefania Lima, Paola Soldevila, Ainoa Campo and Tere Morató have already announced their signing for Villarreal. A combination of seniority and youth that lay the foundations of the project.

Ana Junyent

He arrives at Eibar after directing Seagull for nine seasons at Reto Iberdrola. There, he has shown his potential despite the financial difficulties that live with the team as he does not have the support of a men’s team. Just like Andrea Esteban It is recognized in the division after military for almost a decade in the ranks of the Barcelona Football Club. The challenge he faces with Eibar is enormous. The club has suffered a difficult end of the season, in which it has been on the point of relegation.

Junyent’s goal is to consolidate the team in the league’s half table. Just she, claimed a couple of years ago the fact that the first women’s division was dominated by men: “You have to break the roof of the Iberdrola Pirmera,” he snapped.