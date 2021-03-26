The Irregulars series expands the Sherlock Holmes universe

The world of Sherlock Holmes is back. After the triumph of Enola Holmes, Netflix seems increasingly interested in adding pieces to the grand mechanism of detective stories. The most recent, the television version of the famous group of Baker Street helpers, immortalized in the 1886 novel A Study in Scarlet. The Irregulars, the title of the Netflix series, were characters that quickly gained popularity thanks to their reflection on London. Victorian.

If Holmes represented neatness in the illustration, his unlikely allies would show the dark side of London. Together, they gave one of the saga’s best-known novels a new and multidimensional air.

Perhaps for that reason, the story comes to Netflix in a solid mix of adventure and mystery. The adaptation plays on the idea that the gang of London street children were more than little beggars. The producers made the smart decision to take Los Irregulares to a new dimension and depth. Of the urchins described by Conan Doyle, the show adds supernatural intrigue and also the possibility of an enigma.

The premise reinvents the original story and gives it a vein with a gothic air and certain Steampunk touches. With Holmes’s London turned into a city of formidable gloomy beauty, the series’ unhealthy and haunting air is reminiscent of Amazon Prime Video’s Carnival Row. But beyond that, the series is also a brilliant premise about skill and intelligence, combined with something more subtle. Holmes’s universe finds its best place in this novel look at mental ability and especially the notion of the enigmatic.

The dark and the light, mysteries upon mysteries

The Irregulars skillfully plays on the fact of that other city that hides beneath the typical London beauty. By day, the city shines with a stately and elegant air. Dr. John Watson (Royce Pierreson) is the reflection of that other world that the Irregulars hardly know and their most immediate link. The series plays with the possibility of light and dark, good and evil. An attractive mirror game that has its best moments in the first chapters. But as its Dickensian appeal fades as the larger mystery grows more devious, the show never lets go of its weird personality.

One of the most interesting points of Los Irregulares is the care of the production to make it clear that there is a line that divides the real world. On the one hand, the cold logic of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) in this Netflix series a marginal element. Like last fall’s hit Enola Holmes, the character comes and goes, despite holding the rhythm of the context.

But on this occasion, it is Watson and his group of unlikely researchers who are carrying the argument. And they do it with an agility that amazes for their good sense. There is nothing in each of the chapters that is not intended to solve a bigger idea. The conscious power of that caveat (what is hidden within the mystery) is perhaps the most important point of the script. The Irregulars play on the premise that Holmes’s alleged talent for deduction is, in part, a consequence of the information available to him. So in one way or another, Los Irregulares this time take a leading place, a tour and a completely new version of power.

Steampunk for all tastes

Perhaps the most attractive thing about the Netflix series is to reproduce the air of mystery of plot experiments like Stranger Things, but in a new historical context. The combination of the agile storytelling of the 21st century, with the exquisite and sinister surroundings of an idealized London, is fascinating. In addition, his adaptation of the genre has a powerful ability to dialogue with something more disturbing than the supernatural.

If there is something to thank writer Tom Bidwell, creator of the series, it is his daring. Unlike other more or less audacious versions of the Holmes universe, Bidwell’s look at the mystery is fascinating. He bases it on the ability of his characters to describe themselves, and to discover their special qualities.

A world of small but meaningful clues

The series is full of thoughtful references, and perhaps part of its charm lies in its clues for lovers of period dramas. The Golden Dawn order, tarot cards, the announcement of clairvoyants and spirits, even poems by Yeats, lead the viewer to the very center of the enigmas.

Everything in the series is planned to be an interesting trap of knowledge and mental power. And without a doubt, the mix is ​​attractive for the mere fact of finding the point where everything comes together in an amazing way. There’s even an extraordinary little nod to Conan Doyle and his most famous creation.

Altogether, Los Irregulares is a journey through the entire Holmes mythology with a delicate review of its highest points.

