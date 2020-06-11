The Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo regime’s sweep of doctors in the public health system has caused astonishment and national outrage, when the country is in the crudest stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Worse still, the wave of layoffs occurs when, according to the Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, 458 members of the medical health personnel had been infected and 48 died already in the titanic fight against the deadly plague.

The most basic logic indicates that in these circumstances the health system should be strengthened, doctors who have retired and who can be useful in this emergency should be returned to the service, equip all health personnel with personal protective equipment necessary, improve their remuneration and lavish other recognitions and material and moral incentives. However, the regime does the opposite.

All the fired doctors who have spoken about this, assure that it is not due to professional or disciplinary failures that they have been kicked out of their jobs. It has been in retaliation because they have criticized the deficiencies of the public health system and put their signatures in requests for a better government strategy to face the pandemic.

Doctors have been fired for intolerance of the regime, for abuse of authority, for the perverse and fatal virus of sectarianism that infests the soul of those who, for national misfortune, hold power in Nicaragua.

Sectarianism “is the tendency to make a party or other political organization a sect, that is, a closed, fanatic, jealous, intransigent, fundamentalist and belligerent group,” the political encyclopedist Rodrigo Borja illustrates.

For his part, the journalist Luis Ventoso, deputy director of the ABC newspaper in Spain, says that sectarianism “consists of contemplating reality with the earmuffs of your ideology well covered, passing everything through the sieve of an intransigent doctrine that does not tolerate discrepancy. ” And it reminds us that sectarianism is a deadly political virus of our time that “has already sown the world of corpses in two apocalyptic world wars.”

Political sectarianism continues to kill people today, in those countries where, unfortunately, people hold power who do not tolerate criticism, who do not even accept that their supporters have their own thoughts, much less dare to criticize them, because they believe enlightened, authorized to rule by a divine mandate.

What is being lived or suffered in Nicaragua is like a bad dream, a nightmare. This is a dictatorship that massacred hundreds of unarmed people in the streets because they demanded their rights, which causes the death of many more people, a viral genocide, with its criminal negligence in treating the pandemic. An irrational dictatorship that expels doctors, health caregivers, and saviors of human lives from hospitals.