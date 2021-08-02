The ironic video of the Balearic vice president dedicated to Sánchez

Pedro Sánchez’s next visit to the Balearic Islands, where he will meet Felipe VI at the Marivent Palace, has given wings to the Vice-president of the Balearic Parliament, Gloria Santiago, to post one of those videos loaded with irony and sarcasm that have made her so popular on social media. This time the thematic that addresses in the regulation of the price of rents.

Published early this Sunday, in 24 hours it had already exceeded 77,000 views. “Hello, @sanchezcastejon, welcome to the Balearic Islands. Okay, tea and some pastries with the king, but then look at the rental prices we have around here, “he snapped in the text of the tweet to the Prime Minister that accompanies the video. In this he addresses Sánchez directly, commenting that, taking advantage of the fact that he is going to meet with Felipe VI, he has looked for some options of spaces in which they could hold their meeting.

Mention a flat in Palma of 35 square meters unfurnished by 800 euros per month plus expenses and another from dyou rooms for a thousand euros more, interior and without elevator, in addition to commenting on the controversial news of the balconies at 500 euros. “Real” ads, he adds, that they do not do “any grace” or to the young who want to become independent nor to families. For this reason, Santiago urges Sánchez to take advantage of his visit to the island to meet the monarch in “that little apartment we all pay for” to put himself in the shoes of those who live on the islands.

For examples such as those mentioned in the video, a symptom of the housing price problem in the region, he asks the president for something that goes into the Podemos program, that the “next housing law has to contemplate the regulation of rental prices. Why? Because the Constitution and the majority of the people of this country understand the housing as a right and not as a market good. When are you going to change sides?

Santiago, a jurist and judicial expert in addition to politics, has become famous in recent years on social networks precisely because of videos like the one that has now made her viral once again. The first time that he reached thousands of people pulling sarcasm and irony was by a commented message in which he addressed Pablo Casado in March 2019 for his idea of ​​escorting women.

This time the recipient of his message has been Sánchez, whom he has already addressed on more occasions. After the investiture session, he sent another ‘message’, so to speak, in which he noted that he had been struck by the fact that for such a joint Congress, only three women had spoken at the investiture session.

In an interview with eldiario.es after those first videos that are now the trend in their profiles on social networks, Santiago explained that “my environment told me that I was getting funny videos” and that is why he was encouraged to make them. “Most people are not there to listen to great speeches, even if they are necessary. It is a mistake to underestimate this way of doing politics: if you can express it simply and quickly, people understand you better ”, he pointed out a couple of years ago.

