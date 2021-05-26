The ironic ‘retweet’ of Almeida when seeing himself ‘contemplating’ the photographs of Ayuso with his new partner

The magazine ‘Lecturas’ has published two images of the Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso and a man under the headline “Isabel Díaz Ayuso, secretly in love”. In the photograph you can see them walking along a beach in San Antonio, Ibiza. In the second image you can see Ayuso kissing her boyfriend.

The magazine itself explains that Díaz Ayuso “had broken with his last partner, the hairdresser and stylist Jairo Alonso, for some time now, and no other has been known to him until now.”

Reactions to the news have not been long in coming and social networks have been filled with all kinds of messages, among them a ‘retweet’ from the mayor of Madrid stands out. Jose Luis Martínez Almeida, who has joked countless times about being single, has shared an ironic tweet from another user named Ivaningrad.

In the tweet you can see the images of Díaz Ayuso and his partner in the magazine ‘Lecturas’ and a crestfallen Almeida looking at the screen of his phone. Users have joked with the Almeida disappointment after learning about the new courtship of the Madrid president.