The ironic response of Mayor Almeida ‘dedicated’ to Iglesias when asked about the greatest legacy left by 15-M

The mayor of Madrid and national spokesman for the PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, stated this Thursday that The greatest “legacy” of the 15M has been the “queue” of the leader and co-founder of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, to whom “barely ten years after” the beginning of that citizen movement “Spanish society has told him up to here”.

This is how the councilor responded to a question, after the proclamation of the San Isidro festivities, about what legacy the 15M movement has left in his opinion two days after its tenth anniversary. “Pablo Iglesias’s bow, right? Just ten years later, that Pablo Iglesias cut his bow, because perhaps that is the legacy that the 15M has left“, has answered the Madrid councilor and national spokesman for the PP.

“The 15-M movement degenerated at the birth of Podemos, and I have used the verb degenerate with intention”

“Why do I say it? Because the 15M legitimately generated expectations in a multitude of people who were disappointed as a result of the 2008 crisis who had had a bad time, but in my opinion the 15M movement degenerated at the birth of Podemos, and I have used the verb degenerate with intention“, he continued saying. For Martínez-Almeida, the birth of the formation led by Pablo Iglesias until the defeat of the left in the elections of the Community of Madrid on May 4” led “to” the political environment in Spain being ” much worse”.

Just ten years after the 15M, Iglesias has had to “cut his ponytail” because Spanish society has told him that up to here, “according to the popular councilor.” Not because Pablo Iglesias wanted to. If Spanish society had continued to support Pablo Iglesias, he would have continued in politics. But the society just ten years after the 15M has told him that we have come this far. Now it is OK“, he has added.