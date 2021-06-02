The Ironheart and Echo series would begin filming in early 2022

Marvel Studios is going deep with their productions. In this 2021 the filming of the premieres of next year is being carried out. The filming of some films that will arrive in 2022 have already finished, such as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” or “Thor: Love and Thunder”, and in parallel the filming of series such as “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk.”

In a matter of a few months, the filming of the series “Secret Invasion” would start, which leads us to think of a potential premiere in 2022, and now the rumor that places the Filming of the Ironheart and Echo series for 2022. Specifically, it is said that “Threw out” would begin filming in January 2022, while “Ironheart” would start in April 2022.

These production dates invite us to think about a premiere more than possibly from 2023. Perhaps in the case of “Echo” a premiere at the end of 2022 is possible, but it is probably quite rushed in view of the current series deadlines. from Marvel Studios.

It is interesting that they have prioritized the Echo series over the Ironheart series. The series on Echo, as a spin-off of “Hawkeye” was recently revealed (still unannounced officially), described by Variety as a project that was in the early stages of development. As for the series “Ironheart,” it was announced on Disney Investor Day last December, starring Dominque Thorne as Riri Williams and recently added Chinaka Hodge as lead writer and showrunner. At first glance, it would appear that the Ironheart series is in more advanced stages of development.

It is important to note that they are potential dates. There are still several months ahead and everything can change in the Marvel Studios production schedule, without forgetting that it is information to be treated as rumor.

Via information | Murphy’s Multiverse