The ‘Iron Man 2’ Easter Egg and a New Marvel Villain

That the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot of details and more or less subtle references to things from his other films, or from the comics on which it is based, is evident to any well-informed viewer. Y Black widow (Cate Shortland, 2021), its twenty-fourth feature film, which stars Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and has been released in theaters and on the Disney Plus platform with overwhelming success, is no exception in this regard.

Not only to be placed in the chronology of the saga or to explain old allusions, but also to expand the superhero panorama with curious Easter eggs. Like the one point to the film Iron man 2 (Jon Favreau, 2010) through a very clear mention of a villain that, in any case, we do not know if he will appear in any way in future installments of the franchise. Despite the fact that the character who usually opposes him is no longer active.

The christening of a villain in ‘Black Widow’?

Marvel studios

Good old Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Natasha Romanoff’s fake sister, says sarcastically at one point in Black Widow that Alexei Shostakov (David Harbor) is “The Crimson Dynamo”, which offends him. Such an individual personifies what could be considered the Russian Iron Man, which is why the late Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) used to confront him from time to time.

His debut in the marvel comics was seen in number forty-six of Tales of Suspense (Stan Lee, Robert Bernstein and Don Heck, 1959). His civil name is Anton Vanko And, as explained in Iron Man 2, he was an inventor partner of Howard Stark (John Slattery), who deported him when he learned that he was trying to sell an experimental reactor that they had designed. He ended up in a Soviet gulag and alcoholic. His son is the vengeful Ivan Vanko, the antagonist Whiplash (Mickey Rourke), and is played by Evgeniy Lazarev (The Warlord) in flashbacks to the film.

However, we want to talk about Crimson Dynamo as a new villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because, even Black Widow, he is not baptized as such. And even so, It is possible that Anton Vanko only made the robotic suit in the franchise and another compatriot put it on; so maybe that enemy of our superheroes is still to come.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You’ll also be able to watch Marvel and Star Wars content and Pixar’s great animated films.

Also in Ezanime.net