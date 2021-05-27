The “Iron Dome” mistakenly shot down an Israeli drone in the Gaza Strip amid ceasefire with Palestine



Israel’s “Iron Dome” intercepts a missile in Sderot on May 20.

Photo: Amir Levy / Getty Images

Israeli forces they intercepted a Skylark model drone after it was mistaken for enemy fire from Palestine.

The report this Tuesday of the Israeli daily Haaretz indicates that soldiers of the air force in charge of operating the anti-missile system, known as the “Iron Dome”, mistakenly mistook the drone for an enemy airstrike.

Israeli Defense Forces investigate incident

The confusion raised concern about Israel’s ability to detect attacks from rivals, such as those by the Islamist group Hamas.

The Skylark, of the Sky Rider unit of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), It is used for intelligence and observation missions.

IDF investigates the incident and seeks to determine whether Israeli forces are prepared and possess the necessary capabilities to conduct battles for long periods without affecting their own elements.

Doubts about Israel’s defense capacity in the Gaza Strip

During the most recent conflict between Palestine and Israel, the latter was allowed to leave its space open to civil aviation under the argument that the “Iron Dome” has the capacity to distinguish between airplanes that pose no risk and enemy attacks.

Additionally, the anti-missile shield has not prevented the attacks of the Palestinian resistance.

In this sense, a report by Ciudad CCS that cites a report by Russian military expert Viktor Baranetsen on May 18, revealed that the capabilities of that Israeli defense system are limited to the point that they could not cope with a major attack. wingspan.

Of the near 3,300 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip during the recent clashes with the Hamas group, less than half were intercepted by the aforementioned shield.

UN Council calls for “full adherence” to the ceasefire

A France 24 report from four days ago indicates that, following the ceasefire agreement between the parties last week, the UN Security Council (United Nations) called for “full adherence” to the truce. At the same time, several Middle Eastern countries such as Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates are trying to establish diplomatic pressure to ensure that hostilities between Israel and the Hamas group cease entirely.

At the moment, Egypt is the main mediator between Israelis and Palestinians in the ceasefire process, since it keeps communication channels open with both parties. The cessation of the attacks began in the early morning of Friday, May 21. Since then, Egyptian President Abdelfatah al-Sisi has insisted that the cessation of hostilities be maintained.

The media also reported that hundreds of municipal workers and volunteers began work on Sunday to remove the debris left by the bombings in Gaza.

