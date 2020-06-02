“Dear passenger: the journey for soldiers, street sweepers and people without resources is free”, reads the poster that Ahmed has hung in his rickety taxi. “In recent times there are people who are having a bad time,” he justifies as he deals with the demonized traffic in Tehran. It is one of the few visible signs of the deep crisis that the US sanctions against Iran are causing. The proud Iranians carry the procession inside. There are no beggars in the corners. Those who are forced to ask for alms, choose to sell small objects for everyday use. A closer look reveals the growing hardships of a population whose country has the fourth largest oil reserves in the world.

Ahmed himself (assumed name), at 40 years old, a son of the revolution who promised to end social injustices, is an example of these narrownesses. The civil servant salary is not enough to support his family and he rounds off the income doing botched jobs and as an informal taxi driver. Still, his religious values ​​encourage him to be generous to those in the worst situation. “I am the richest man in the world,” he says as he shows the photo of his 11-year-old son, who “after school goes to a soccer school and studies English.” But that wealth does not pay the supermarket bill or other basic expenses.

“We have lost 50% of our income; the sanctions have unleashed an economic recession and people have no purchasing power, “says Bagher, owner of a small grocery store on Fatemi Street, in a middle-class neighborhood in central Tehran.

Around her, the shelves are full of rice packages, oil bottles, and canning cans; in the refrigerated area, there is milk, yogurt and cheese, and on the counter where he charges, some sweets tempt the customer. There is no shortage. But the practical absence of international brands is striking. “Foreign products have exploded; No one buys them anymore, ”Bagher explains. “These cereals used to cost 150,000 rials (1 euro) and we sold several boxes a week; Now they cost 550,000 riyals (3.6 euros) and we don’t sell half.

Also the sales volume of local products has fallen. “The first blow was sanctions; the second, the rise in gasoline. The prices of all the articles have been doubled as a minimum ”, he declares quietly.

If the middle class is being forced to tighten its belt, the most vulnerable sectors are on the edge. Charities have trouble helping those who lack resources

If the middle class is being forced to tighten its belt, the most vulnerable sectors are on the edge. Charities have trouble helping those who lack resources. “As a result of the sanctions and the devaluation of the rial, prices have risen, especially for housing, and we have not reached as many families as before,” says an activist. On the outskirts of big cities and in rural areas, out of sight of foreign journalists and diplomats, there are malnutritions and children who stop going to school.

Sanctions are not the cause of poverty in the Islamic Republic, a controversial issue on which the authorities have always been elusive, but they certainly contribute to aggravating it. Even those who blame the punishment of their government’s policies criticize the devastating effects that the population is having.

Official spokespersons, who initially denied the impact of those measures that have deprived the country of its main source of income (oil sales), have taken a turn to acknowledge the facts. It is “an economic war against the Iranians,” denounced the Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who has also echoed on his Twitter that they prevent cancer patients from accessing medicines.

However, it is not clear that the enormous pressure that the Trump Administration is putting on the 83 million Iranians will achieve the objective of “fundamentally changing the behavior” of its leaders, as the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, reiterated this week. . Support for allied groups in neighboring countries has not been interrupted. In addition, popular protests are suppressed unceremoniously and critical voices end up in jail.

“The United States Treasury has played all its cards, it has no more. I thought I was going to bring Iran to its knees in three or four months, but 20 have passed and if we are not better, we are not worse, the situation has stabilized, “says a senior official who sympathizes with the most pragmatic sectors.

He, like other interlocutors related to the system, mentions the massive attendance at funerals of General Qasem Soleimani, assassinated by the United States in early January, as evidence of popular support for the Islamic Republic. “The millions of Iranians who came to pay him homage show that people [que protesta] he does not want to change the political structure, but more equality ”, he interprets.

“Uncle Trump has done very well, but he must not loosen, but continue to press so that not a dollar goes into Iran until this regime falls,” disagrees Ahmed, the official-taxi driver. Aren’t you concerned that this will cause suffering to your family and the rest of the Iranians? “We are willing to suffer as long as this system disappears.”

Not all Iranians mourned for Soleimani, nor did all wish to overthrow the Islamic Republic. Nor is it incompatible to condemn external threats against the sovereignty of the country itself and internal repression. The sanctions have further polarized a society that since the 1979 revolution has failed to reconcile its two souls, Islamic and Republican. It is true that protests have been recurring since then, but now many Iranians have given up hope of the possibility of reform.

“A new social contract would be required,” says a western observer. There is no sign in that regard. On the contrary, the elections held last Friday consolidated a closing of ranks: the conservatives monopolized the Parliament after the veto of the reformist candidates and with just 42.56% of participation, the lowest in the history of the Islamic Republic.

“Iran is here to stay. Deceive yourself and stop living in the hope that the Iranians have lost confidence in their leaders and that perhaps in a few months they will change the system of government, ”Mohamad Marandi said. For this political analyst and professor at Tehran University, “the western narrative of painting a bad image of Iran prevents any possibility of dialogue and encourages illusion-based policies.”

The illusion of a redeeming king

A group of friends take photos in front of the shah’s office in the White Palace, the mansion that served as a residence for the Pahlavi in ​​the Sadabad neighborhood, north of Tehran. “We have also been in the house of the sister of the shah”, they tell without hiding their admiration for the deposed king in 1979. “They should not have kicked him out of the country; he was very good with people ”, adds the mother of one of them.

Neither is old enough to have lived under the monarchy, a regime that in Iran only missed a handful of nostalgics. Until now. In recent anti-government protests, cries have been heard in favor of the father of the shah who was overthrown by the revolution. And the young people exchange videos with messages from Reza, the heir in exile. They are drawn to his promise of a “republic”; They see him as the successor of some kings who watched over the progress and glory of Iran, but above all that they were not thieves. From that perspective, her parents were ungrateful.

“This is an illusion due to the lack of alternatives to the current situation,” interprets an Iranian criticism of the Islamic system. “Anyone who has known that time knows that it was no better than today; We don’t need another dictator, “he says. “In the time of the shah we were a respected country in the world; the monarchy is one hundred percent better than what we have “, however disagrees another consulted.

The authorities appear to have detected this trend, which they attribute to opposition satellite channels. “How can a man who has been out of the country for 40 years without trade or benefit be an alternative? They are a family of thieves ”, points out an official without question.

.