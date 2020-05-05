The Ipstori platform offers 45 series and some 500 love, fantasy, science fiction stories …

Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 4, 2020, p. a10

A story can be heard or read, but it all depends on each person’s preferences and available time.

Based on this premise, the Ipstori platform was created, an application that Internet users find available on Google Play and the App Store, in which 45 series and nearly 500 stories are offered (short, unpublished and original stories, which are not available anywhere elsewhere), explained Pablo Barbachano, director of development of the digital platform (https://ipstori.com/).

These stories are given voice by 30 professional storytellers, a group made up of film, theater and dubbing actors, who join the 116 authors of Ipstori. Among them are Ana Francis Mor, David Jáuregui, Alejandro Sandoval, Genaro Mejía and Miguel Cane, an initial part of the initiative to which more artists and creators will join.

Ipstori was placed on the Internet, last October, and now, in quarantine, the Mexican application extends its virtual platform to South America to promote and encourage reading, optimize free time and offer a showcase for the projection of actors and authors.

About its content, Barbachano explained: “the ipstoria are classified into nine areas: history, diversity, mystery, love, science fiction, fantasy, chronicle, erotic literature and humor.”

Barbachano, founder of the platform together with his mother, Ruth Reséndiz, recalled that this idea came about when they realized that technology is a way to reach more people; Mexico has a very low reading rate and we agree that we should use cell phones to take a turn towards entertainment, without it being boring; that is why a three, five and seven minute format was created.

Quality

In July, the platform will upload the adaptation of The Portrait of Dorian Gray in a series of 13 chapters, which will join the innovative editorial model that has brought together more than 100 authors of different nationalities, all Spanish-speakers, who have increased the quality of Ipstori.

In six months, the number of subscribers has increased, especially in the previous one. Last weekend there were more than 30 thousand and the final number of users could be higher, since there will be those who share the stories with their families and friends at this time.

In May, due to social distancing, the application will continue to be available for free, but after accessing reading as pleasure and entertainment, it will be achieved with an investment of around 49 pesos a month, or a semi-annual payment of 299 or annual payment of 540 pesos.

On the other hand, on Wednesday, at Amazon, the digital collection of Leopa stories was launched, dedicated to children from three months to six years, which was designed to stimulate the cognitive and emotional areas, while promoting a taste for reading, activating language and promoting new knowledge.

Its purpose is to stimulate the development of the language of the baby and the young child, as well as literacy in the older ones, in addition to taking care of the emotional aspect anticipating situations they are going to live, such as having a little brother or entering school, because through From the story, the boy delves into the story and identifies himself with what happens to the character, said Alejandra Angers, author and specialist in child development.

Leopa is a company dedicated to planning and designing materials that accompany the development and upbringing of the child, whose initials “stand for language, timely stimulation, psychomotricity and learning; the o is a leopard, a character that accompanies all the materials ”.

