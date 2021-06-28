The IPOs in Spain captured 101 million in the first semester

Madrid, Jun 28 (.) .- The IPOs in Spain captured 121 million dollars (101.36 million euros) in the first half of the year, driven by the IPO of Ecoener, which points to one year record.

The data comes from the H1 IPO report prepared by Baker McKenzie, which highlights that globally, capital raising has reached a new milestone in the first six months of 2021, with an increase of 220% compared to the first half of 2020.

According to the report, it is the first time that more than 200,000 million dollars (167,510 million euros) has been raised during the first half of any year, and the volume of operations also saw a strong increase of 143%.

In his report, Baker McKenzie highlights that if the debut of Línea Directa is taken into account, plus the foreseeable IPO in the short term of Acciona Energía, among others, everything points to thinking of “a record year with volumes and activity of IPOs not seen for more than 5 years “in Spain.

Likewise, it should be noted that the data does not take into account the additions to trading that have occurred in the same way in BME Growth, the unregulated market for expanding SMEs formerly called the Alternative Stock Market.

As noted by the team director of the Mercantile and Capital Markets department at Baker McKenzie, Carlos Martín, “a significant increase in the volume of operations is being observed in line with the evolution of global IPOs”.

Likewise, he added that “the fact that some operations initially planned for this semester have finally been frustrated should not jeopardize the positive performance of the Spanish stock market during the first semester of 2021.”

At a global level, during the first half of 2021 there was an increase in the activity of the IPOs, driven by the available liquidity, the enthusiasm of the investors and the increase of the “spac” (companies without activity that go to the market to later buy another company), as explained by Baker McKenzie.

While in the first half of 2020 there were 519 IPOs worth 92,000 million dollars (77,000 million euros), in the first six months of 2021 there have been 1,263 IPOs valued at 294,000 million dollars (246,000 million euros).

This reflects a 143% year-on-year increase in trading volume and 220% in capital raising.

Issuers based in the US and China led the group in the first half of 2021, with 424 and 211 debuts respectively, followed by Canada, with 63, Australia, with 60, and Japan, with 53.

Cross-border activity also increased, with a volume of transactions that grew 91% compared to the previous year, and 232% in value during the same period.

The strong recovery in the mainland Chinese economy boosted cross-border IPOs in Hong Kong and the United States.

Regarding the stock exchanges, the most requested for IPOs were the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, which led the first half of 2021, attracting more than 160,000 million dollars in 519 IPOs.

