The iPhone with Apple’s 5G modem will not arrive until 2023 | Technology

The renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo assures that the iPhone with the 5G modem designed by Apple will arrive at the earliest in 2023, so until then those of Cupertino will continue to depend on Qualcomm.

At the end of July 2019, Apple bought Intel’s 5G modem division with the aim not only to ensure supply and not depend on third parties in the acquisition of these chips, but also to acquire more than 17,000 patents to develop its own 5G devices.

But buying Intel’s 5G modem division didn’t immediately make its own chips. We already knew that those in Cupertino had a lot of development, testing and certification work ahead of them, so Apple’s 5G modem was not expected to be ready until at least 2022.

Now, a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst who specializes in making predictions about Apple products, predicts when the iPhone could hit the market with the company’s own 5G modem. According to the information handled by this expert, as very soon we will see by 2023, therefore, until then, Apple will continue to depend on Qualcomm for the supply of this component.

These data coincide with those offered by Barclays analysts last March. According to reports from various sources, Apple began developing its 5G modem in 2020, and the component will be ready for use on the iPhone by 2023.

As of today, the 5G modem used by the iPhone 12 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55, and the iPhone 13 from 2021 is expected to mount the Snapdragon X60, followed by the Snapdragon X65 on the iPhone 14 from 2022. The roadmap mentioned the possibility of the iPhone 15 from 2023 integrating the Snapdragon X70 modem which has not yet been presented, but if the information from Kuo and Barclays is correct, this will not happen.

Apple-designed modems are expected to offer future iPhones faster connection speed or improved latency, among other benefits compared to Qualcomm modems.

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

What’s more, This move will have repercussions for Qualcomm, which will be forced to enter new markets to compensate for the loss of orders from Apple.. “We predict that the iPhone will adopt Apple’s own-designed 5G modems in 2023 at the earliest,” says Kuo. “As Android sales in the high-end 5G mobile market are slim, Qualcomm will be forced to compete for orders in the low-end market to make up for lost orders from Apple. When supply constraints improve, MediaTek and Qualcomm will have less bargaining power over brands, which will put significantly more competitive pressure in the mid-range and low-end market. “