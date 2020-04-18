Last Wednesday, April 15, Apple finally presented its new iPhone SE, a device with a contained size and a 4.7-inch screen but with all the power of a high-end as is the iPhone 11 Pro. Because as with the original iPhone SE, the Cupertino firm has spared no effort to put full power to this “little”.

Beyond that the Cupertino firm wanted to keep elements as vintage as the Touch ID along with some questionable frames, inside we find the A13 Bionic chip, the same processor that mounts its main top of the range. To get an idea, the A13 is a processor at the level of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and it is that according to the performance tests, both processors have a more or less similar performance, although there is a quite important difference.

While Android phones with the Snapdragon 865 are priced at up to 1,000 euros like the recent OnePlus 8 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the new Apple terminal surprises us with a price of only 399 dollars or 489 euros. This smart move by the Cupertino firm not only implies being able to acquire a high-end Apple for less than half of what a high-end costs on Android, but it also implies that a phone with a mid-range price will have many More years of support and updates than many high-end Android devices, and this is something that should embarrass many companies.

The small iPhone SE of less than 500 euros will have more support than Android terminals of 1,000 euros

For me it is very important that a phone has the support of its brand, either through update support or security patches. This unfortunately in the Android market is not something very frequent since while companies such as Google itself, OnePlus and recently Samsung maintain a more than decent level of support, the general situation does not invite hope.

In contrast, the A13 processor will allow Apple to update this small terminal for several years, receiving new versions of iOS as well as other minor updates such as bug fixes. That is to say, that a device of less than 500 euros will receive much more support and updates than Android terminals that double the price, something that should honestly draw attention not only to all these brands, but to Google itself.

While many phones that were not exactly cheap last year still have not received Android 10 (we will see how many smartphones actually update to Android 11 and when they do), the new Apple terminal will always be kept up to date. To give a clear example, the previous SE came out in 2016 and to this day it continues to receive updates. Therefore this new and cheap iPhone is not only going to be as powerful (beware! Not better) than many Android phones for 1,000 euros, but Apple is going to offer a minimum of four years of official support.

And I’m not saying that this iPhone SE is a better phone than a Galaxy S20 Ultra or iPhone 8 Pro, which it is not. I’m just saying that Apple has put a high-end processor in a small terminal and that for only 489 euros the consumer is going to have a device that will last years and years, not only because its performance will be excellent but because The firm will also take care of it. And Apple may be criticized a lot, but hopefully all Android brands will pamper both their terminals and the Cupertino firm does. In short, the new iPhone SE is going to be a sales success just as the iPhone XR was.

