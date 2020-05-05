Few would have imagined a few months ago that one of the most popular phones this year would be an iPhone of less than 500 euros built from the components of a mobile launched three years ago. But the truth is that the new iPhone SE 2020 It has managed to conquer a good part of the public, mainly for its price, which places it at the level of some of the most popular mid-range Android phones on the market.

In fact, conquer the public that until now bet on Android It seems to be one of the main objectives of Apple with this new affordable cutting terminal. Or, at least, this is suggested by the latest statements by Tim Cook, in which he states that the iPhone SE “is faster than the fastest Android *”.

Tim Cook pulls out chest from iPhone SE’s A13 processor

As they count on the . portal, Tim Cook answered a series of questions in which the iPhone SE and its sales expectations for the company were discussed, especially in those geographical regions with lower average incomes. Cook himself stated that iPhone SE could sell better in these regions, and the company expected attract a good number of Android users. In this sense, the current CEO of Apple stated that iPhone SE is faster than faster Android phones.

“It is played in every geography, but I would expect to see it do even better where the average income is lower. I would expect quite a few people to switch to iOS. It is an incredible offer. It is the engine of our main phones, in a very affordable package, and it is faster than the fastest Android phones. It is exceptional value. “

Obviously, with these statements Tim Cook refers to the power of the A13 Bionic processor that the new iPhone SE 2020 inherits from the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. It is the most powerful processor that has ever been seen in an iPhone, and capable of offering performance noticeably superior to the best integrated chips in Android devices, even those much more expensive than the iPhone SE itself.

We recommend you: Google Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE, the great battle of 2020 is played in the range of 400 euros

Therefore, Tim Cook cannot be said to have lied or to be wrong: various tests have shown that Latest iPhone SoC offers better overall performance than those that give life to high-end Android models, especially when executing tasks that require a high graphics load. So it is not surprising that even companies like Googe have accelerated their plans to produce their own processors with the goal of, at some point, creating phones based on their own platforms and thus compete with Apple, and in the process detach themselves to some extent. of Qualcomm’s monopoly in the field of semiconductors for mobile devices.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: