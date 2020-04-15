Although we expected it, although that was what the rumors said, with Apple you never know. And once again it has surprised us by announcing in quarantine its new smartphone: the iPhone SE 2020, an Apple smartphone with a mid-range price and that will go on sale next week. And if you are thinking of reserving it and you have an iPhone, you can give it in exchange with the Apple Trade In plan.

Discounts on iPhone SE 2020

With a 4.7 inch screen, the return of physical button, Touch ID, a powerful camera and a more powerful processor – the same A13 Bionic used by iPhone 11– The iPhone SE 2020 is the successor to that SE released in 2016, and it already has a part of the fans won by its size and price in its three configurations:

– iPhone SE 2020 64GB: 489 euros

– iPhone SE 2020 128GB: 539 euros

– iPhone SE 2020 256GB: 659 euros

With its own renewal plan, the Apple Trade In has discounts ranging fromfrom € 60 to € 430, always depending on the model and capacity. Along with the list of indicative prices on each current model, those of Cupertino have another valuation method: you have to enter this link and put the IMEI number of your iPhone, color, capacity and answer the evaluation questions to indicate the status of the terminal.

With this you will see the final assessment of the mobile, which does not have to be exclusively iPhone, since Apple also takes from other brands. Next we are going to list those prices from the iPhone 6s –Apple does not value from 6 down– up to iPhone Xs Max:

Price list

Your device

Estimated value

iPhone XS Max

Up to € 430

iPhone XS

Up to € 380

iPhone XR

Up to € 300

iPhone X

Up to € 300

iPhone 8 Plus

Up to € 220

iPhone 8

Up to € 170

iPhone 7 Plus

Up to € 150

iPhone 7

Up to € 90

iPhone 6s Plus

Up to € 90

iPhone 6s

Up to € 60

Apple Trade In

Here’s how Apple’s exchange program works:

1. Check how much your smartphone is worth

Answer a few questions to see the estimated value. If you are going to pay your new iPhone in monthly installments, Apple will give you “the discount instantly to reduce fees. And if you pay it in cash, we will pay you the amount in the form of payment used when we receive your old smartphone.”

2. Prepare to send your smartphone.

When you buy your new iPhone, “we will send you a kit and an email with instructions for you to prepare the shipment of your old smartphone.”

3. Send your smartphone within 14 days.

When Apple receives the mobile, your team will review it and check its status. If everything is in order, you will not have to do anything else. But in case the state of the smartphone does not match your description, “you will receive an email with directions”.

If you pay cash and the value of your smartphone is higher than the new iPhone, you will receive an Apple Store gift card by email with the difference.