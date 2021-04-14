The iPhone of 2022 will have a 48 Mpx camera and in 2023 it will say goodbye to the notch, according to rumors | Technology

Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputed analyst specialized in making predictions related to Apple products, points out that the iPhone of 2022 will come with a 48 Mpx camera and without the iPhone Mini, and in 2023 they will say goodbye to the notch.

We still do not know the iPhone 13 will be presented in September or October 2021 (if Apple follows its usual roadmap), but rumors already tell us about some of the features that we can find in the next generations.

Ming-Chi Kuo, the renowned analyst specialized in Apple, has released new predictions about the plans of the Cupertino company that tell us about iPhones of 2022 and 2023. According to Kuo, the mobile line will undergo important changes, so we are going to review what we could find in the next generations according to the sources of this analyst.

Based on its low sales volume, Everything indicates that Apple will do without the iPhone Mini for next year. Kuo points out that in 2021 we will see the last iPhone Mini, and that from 2022 the company will stop making it. Instead, the iPhone 14 family will consist of two standard iPhone and two iPhone Pro, two of them with 6.1-inch screens and two with 6.7-inch screens.

On the other hand, Kuo points out that the photographic equipment of the iPhone 14 will experience a significant improvement by 2022. The advanced models will have a 48 Mpx camera and will be able to record videos in 8K, and according to the analyst they will raise the mobile camera to a new level.

The generation of 2023, which if there are no changes will receive the name of iPhone 15, will also have important news. Kuo claims Apple will include Face ID’s TrueDepth camera components under the display, so we will have the first iPhone without notch from the iPhone X.

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

The analyst indicates that in this generation Apple will implement a new periscope telephoto lens, and it is also possible that some of the iPhone Pro of this generation have a fingerprint reader under the screen.

Although Ming-Chi Kuo is a source with great credibility and many of his predictions come true, there are also others that end up being forgotten, so we still can’t take anything for granted. We still have to wait a long time to find out what the future iPhones will bring us.