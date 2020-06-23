The first car compatible with this system will be the BMW 5 Series from 2021, which will be released in July

San Francisco.- The American multinational Manzana announced that with the new operating system for iPhone iOS 14, the phones can be used as digital key to open, start and close certain vehicle models, starting with the BMW 5 Series.

This option will be possible through a near field communication protocol (NFC), a technological standard that facilitates the exchange of data between devices that are physically close to each other through the radio spectrum.

To do this, the vehicle owner must link it to the CarKey functionality of an iPhone or a smart watch. Manzana Watch and, once the connection between the two devices is established, you can specify that a biometric recognition (of the face or fingerprint, for example) is also required in case you want more security.

Once inside the vehicle, the iPhone or Manzana Watch is also inside to start the engine.

The first car compatible with this system will be the BMW 5 Series 2021, which will be released in July.

If the owner of the vehicle wants to allow access to a third party, it will suffice to provide him with an encrypted text message digital key, and you can specify how long that person can access the key, after which it will stop working.

The bitten apple company made this announcement as part of its WWDC 2020 developer conference, which began Monday exclusively online for the first time in its 31-year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most important announcement of the inaugural presentation came from the hand of the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, who announced that Mac computers will stop using Intel chips and will use self-made microprocessors, thus following in the footsteps of the rest. of your devices.