Apple is at a time when it has a pending “debt” with users. Not precisely because of it, but circumstances have made it impossible to present one of its most important terminals of the year. And it is that in this year the next iPhone that we will see in the middle of autumn may not be the only surprise in telephony. And it is that the possibility of seeing the iPhone 9 this week.

Is the iPhone 9 closer than it seems?

We are facing what could be one of the best news for all Apple fans looking for a cheap terminal. The iPhone SE is already history after knowing the latest advances of the company in this regard, as a new version of the terminal is approaching that will attract the attention of all those who want to change their mobile.

We are talking about the new version of this device, which has been baptized in two ways: iPhone 9 and iPhone SE 2. Whatever name you want to give it, everything indicates that we will know its official name very soon. The reason lies in the tweet that the analyst has published Jon Prosser in which he talks about the possible arrival of the new terminal of the bitten apple. There is still no confirmation from the Cupertino people, but as you can read the next April 15 we could meet the iPhone 9.

Okay, bois! We’re going into calendar week 16! The week I reported for the iPhone SE to launch! Most likely date being

– Wednesday, April 15th But! The possible wild card, to throw off OnePlus

– Tuesday, April 14th Happy iPhone week! * unless I’m wrong, too 🙃 pic.twitter.com/7jOo1HFYti – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 12, 2020

A possible event in sight

Its leaks are usually successful, but in this case it is difficult to know if the firm will decide to do an online ‘micro-event’ to present its new device. Recall that WWDC 20 has not been held because of the coronavirusIn the same way that many other firms have not held their own massive events either. By this we mean that it is still too early for large firms to make a decision of this style and if they have not held an online event either, it is unlikely that we will see it.

There are only two days to wait, but Apple is one of those that hype and launch the launch of a new mobile and this occasion would be no exception. As we say, we only need a little patience to know what movement the Tim Cook team will make with the possible presentation of the iPhone 9.