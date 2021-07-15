The iPhone 13 would have WiFi 6E to offer a faster connection and greater range | Technology

The rumors do not stop and we anticipate another of the possible characteristics of the iPhone 13: it could offer a faster and longer-range internet connection thanks to the WiFi 6E.

If Apple follows its usual roadmap, until next September we will not meet the new iPhone 13. Every time there is less left for the big day, and as the date approaches the rumors are intensifying.

The one that concerns us today provides information related to the connectivity of the new iPhones of 2021. It comes from the specialized media DigiTimes and states that Apple’s new family of mobiles will offer support for WiFi 6E.

“Apple is going to incorporate WiFi 6E technology into its iPhones for this year, and this technology is expected to become a standard feature on iOS and Android mobiles in 2022, “the report explains.

If you follow the technological news Surely you have already heard about the WiFi 6E. It is an update to the WiFi 6 that has more bandwidth for data transmission, so that there is less interference and latency is improved.

On the other hand, the WiFi 6E goes from the 2.4 GHz band of the WiFi 6 to also add that of the 6 GHz with 1.2 GHz more, up to 7.125 GHz. Therefore, increases the bandwidth and multiplies the throughput by which data can be transmitted, which allows them to be transmitted with higher quality and less interference.

It is not the first time we have heard that the iPhone 13 will come with WiFi 6E. Previous rumors already spoke of this feature and it is expected that Apple will implement it to compete with the flagships equipped with the Snapdragon 888.

Qualcomm’s most advanced processor offers support for this WiFi standard and in recent months we have seen the first routers with this technology arrive, so if the iPhone 13 did not have WiFi 6E they would be one step behind the competition.

Apart from this, the report also confirms another rumor that has sounded in recent months. According to DigiTimes industry sources, the LiDAR sensor will remain exclusive to the Pro versions of the iPhone 13 and at the moment it will not reach the standard models.