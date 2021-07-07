The iPhone 13 would have video portrait mode and reversible wireless charging

The iPhone 13 it would have portrait mode in video, reversible charging and a larger MagSafe coil, according to Max weinbach from EverythingApplePro. The next Apple smartphone will be presented in a couple of months, throughout September.

Weinbach has a good reputation when it comes to reporting future Manzana. He was one of the first people who anticipated that iPhone 12 they would stop including charger and some other details of the cameras of these devices.

As explained, the MagSafe in the iPhone 13 it will be more powerful, therefore the coil should be larger. Another possibility would be a future wireless reversible charging capability. That way you can use the back of the device to carry accessories such as the box of AirPods.

This rumor is not new. With the iPhone 11 Reversible wireless charging was supposed to arrive, but it never happened in the end. With the introduction of MagSafe, it is possible that the technology will finally be implemented in future smartphones of Manzana.

In October 2020 Jeremy Horowitz discovered that Apple had submitted documents to the FCC detailing reversible wireless recharging on the iPhone 12. But that feature was not announced. If it does, it has not been activated to date.

Video in portrait mode on iPhone 13

According Max weinbach the portrait mode video will eventually reach the iPhone 13. This function allows you to blur the background with a bokeh effect. Currently it can only be done when taking photos.

This is not entirely a surprise if we take into account that the beta of iOS 15 activates some sound and video effects that can be used by native apps and third-party apps. One of those is portrait mode.

The question is: will you be able to record video in portrait mode at 4K and 60 frames per second only in the iPhone 13 or will reach devices from previous years with the release of iOS 15?

