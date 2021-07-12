The iPhone 13 will not include some improvements of the iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 and iPh0one 13 Pro They will continue with important differences in the photographic section, and the LiDAR sensor is one of them. At the beginning of the year, rumors suggested an integration across the iPhone 13 range. Now, however, it is expected that Pro models only include this augmented reality sensor.

According to Dylandkt, a user on Twitter who often leaks details about upcoming Apple devices, the company considered including the LiDAR scanner in all four iPhone 13 models. However, he assures that “for one reason or another”, this year the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be the only ones that will integrate this sensor. The LiDAR sensor arrived with the 2020 iPad Pro and months later it was included in the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max,

The LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor allows us to measure, through a laser, the distance and depth of the objects around us. It can be very practical to apply in augmented reality tasks or games. However, on iPhones, this sensor it is very useful in the photographic section. Thanks to LiDAR, the camera can focus quickly and with greater precision or enhance photos in portrait mode, among other uses.

iPhone 13 without LiDAR sensor, but with improvements in its cameras

Image: EverythingApplePro.

According to the latest reports, all models will arrive with a greater aperture in the sensors, an improvement that will allow to capture more light and offer better results in night photography. In addition, portrait mode is expected to apply to video recording. Again, a feature that will be available for all four models. However, the iPhone 13 Pro could offer better results thanks to the aforementioned scanner.

Beyond the cameras, the iPhone 13 is expected to arrive with slight design changes, such as a smaller notch. They will include the A15 Bionic chip, as well as ProMotion screens that will offer a rate of 120 Hz. The iPhone 13 will also have improvements in wireless charging. Apple is expected to add a larger coil, which will offer more face surface and the ability to supply battery to other accessories, such as AirPods.

The latest rumors point to a release for the month of September, the usual date for Apple to announce their new phones.

