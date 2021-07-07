The iPhone 13 will integrate a reverse wireless charging system

In view of the rumors for months now, we know more and more details about what the next generation of Apple smartphones will be like, The iPhone 13. And it is that to the previous advances on a general extension for the size of its battery, today a new rumor is added that indicates that the new smartphones will integrate larger wireless charging coils.

But what exactly does this imply? Although at the moment there is no official confirmation, the most obvious reason for this integration would be that of enable the long-awaited reverse wireless charging system, a quality that has not only been demanded by users for years, but has also been one of the great differentiators of Apple compared to the line of Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

And the great utility of reverse charging is to allow users to turn our phone into a wireless charging device for someone else’s phone.

However, it is worth mentioning that larger wireless charging coils could also improve heat management and allow higher power, possibly leading to faster wireless charging. However, the main source of this rumor, Max Weinbach via EverythingApplePro, assures that the reason for the larger charging coils could be because iPhone 13 will feature stronger MagSafe magnets.

Interestingly, Apple’s FCC filings for the current-generation iPhone show that all iPhone 12 models have the ability to wirelessly reverse charge other devices. However, Apple did not implement that feature.

On the other hand, it seems that the iPhone 13 would not be the only one to receive this improvement, since some rumors advance since Apple intends to implement this reverse wireless charging on the next-gen iPad Pro expected in 2022. The larger battery inside an iPad Pro would allow the tablet to run longer while sharing its power, for example with other wireless charging compatible devices such as Apple Watch or AirPods.