The iPhone 13 will have a spectacular design thanks to this new color

Although this 2021 is being atypical around the news about the future of Apple devices, there is still a long year ahead. The alleged delay of the AirPods 3, the discontinuation of the HomePod, and rumors surrounding a special event in April have made headlines.

However, we are just at that point in the year when the rumors around the renewal of the iPhone for fall begin to make sense. Some of the ones we have heard so far were related mainly to its screen, always on, and also due to the reduction of notch.

Now a new round of rumors point to a renewal of the color range and improvements to some of the elements present in the current generation of the iPhone. In this sense, according to Max Weinbach, the new iPhone will see duplicate color combinations, at least for the Pro models.

Since the launch of the Pro models, Apple has always been more conservative about the range of colors available. Prior to sobriety, they have generally been limited to black, white and gold. Also, in a timely manner, they have made their appearance bluish or greenish tones, but always sober.

Following this line, by 2021 it seems that Apple will launch an iPhone 13 with premium pure black finish, focused on replacing the “graphite” gray color available in the current iPhone 12 Pro. And if we pay attention to the renders, the color is spectacular, reminiscent of the Jet Black of the old Plus models:

Image: Max Weinbach / 9to5mac

According to the same rumor, Apple has also experimented with a bronze color with orange tones, but it would not arrive this year.

iPhone 13: changes beyond aesthetics

In addition, along with the change in design and color palette, we will also see changes in other key elements of the iPhone 13. Always according to Max Weinbach.

The most important change, together with the aforementioned reduction of the notch size, would be for portrait mode. Or rather for the operation of it. It is very clear to us where these changes would go, but they would be focused on improving the quality of portraits and, above all, improving the precision of the bokeh.

This new system would combine the data from the camera with depth information from the LiDAR scanner. All to improve edge detection with higher fidelity.

For now we will have to wait until September, the date on which, supposedly, Apple will present the new generation with the iPhone 13 as protagonists.

