The iPhone 13 appear in the CEE before its launch

Apple has registered new models in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), a body in charge of authorizing the marketing of electronic products. Everything indicates that the registered devices belong to the iPhone 13, which could be announced during the month of September.

In the registry, seen for the first time on the French portal Consomac, there are up to seven references to the new iPhone 14: A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643 and A2645. Apple often uses this combination to catalog iPhone models. Last year, when the company registered the iPhone 12 line, it also used similar numbering.

Although the authorization does not provide details on the characteristics of these new models, it does indicates that marketing plans are on track. Therefore, and if there are no delays or last minute changes in the company’s plans, the iPhone 13 will be launched in the fall.

iPhone 13: four models, new chip and screen and camera improvements

This year we also hope four iPhone models with the same screen sizes: iPhone 13 Mini, with 5.4 inches; iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, 6.1 inches; and iPhone 13 Pro Max, 6.7 inches.

According to the latest leaks, all versions will arrive with a smaller notch. However, they will retain the current generation design, except for minor changes to the camera module and colors.

The new iPhones are also expected to arrive with the A15 chip, which will offer higher performance compared to the current iPhone 12 processor. The company could also include a more powerful 5G modem.

Another feature we expect to see in new iPhone models is the ProMotion display, which will include an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. Apple is expected to implement the technology. LTPO, present in the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6, and that allows to reduce the refresh rate when there is no movement on the screen in order to save more battery.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 will improve in the photographic section with a larger sensor in the ultra-wide camera, an improvement that will be noticeable in nighttime results and in portrait mode photos.

