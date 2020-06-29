Everything indicates that the iPhone 12 will not include a charger or headphones in its box.

It is very likely that the next iPhone 12 do not include charger or headphones in its box, according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If so, it would be the first time that Apple decides to stop accompanying its new devices with these accessories.

It is not the first time that clues have emerged about Apple’s alleged decision to stop including its wired headphones, the EarPods with Lightning connectors, along with their future iPhone – something that, after all, many manufacturers of Android devices carry doing for years. However, this is the first time that the charger as one of the accessories that could no longer be included with the new Apple phones.

Goodbye to the iPhone 5W charger

According to Kuo, Apple would have decided stop producing both the 5W charger so far included with your phonessuch as the 18W « fast » charger that the company sells separately. Instead, the company would put up for sale a new 20W charger Compatible with USB-C Power Delivery technology, similar to what the company includes with Macs.

But not only the new iPhone would stop including charger. Apparently, Apple would have decided to adopt this measure so that it also affects the units of the iPhone SE 2020 sold in the coming months, so they will no longer include the 5W transformer. However, the different iPad models that make up the company’s series of tablets would still include a 12W charger. Also, all devices would still include a Type-C / Lightning cable.

The analyst suggests that increased production costs derived from the inclusion of compatibility with 5G networks in the new iPhone, is the reason why those of Cupertino have decided cut costs through the removal of these accessories. Thus, in theory, the brand would be able to maintain prices similar to those of the iPhone 11 series In addition, in this way the company could take advantage of its commitment to the environment by offering users the possibility of using their old chargers instead of having to dispose of them, and in the process it could further boost the sale of AirPods.

While it is true that the vast majority of buyers of future iPhone 12s will already have the occasional charger spare part that allows them to charge their terminal – not at maximum speed, yes – it is undeniable that a decision like this will create some controversy around the launch of the new phones of the brand, even more considering that their prices would start from $ 700 for the cheapest model, and would go up to $ 1,100 in the most expensive version. Let’s just cross our fingers because Android device manufacturers don’t decide to follow in Apple’s footsteps.

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Explica.co