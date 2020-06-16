The iPhone 12 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. Not only is it a device that has caused a special stir among users, but for Apple it represents one of the strongest cards to compete in the market, after the sale of this device was kept down by the health contingency.

Although, according to Apple’s latest financial report, the firm’s income is less and less dependent on the sale of smartphones, the reality is that the brand cannot neglect this line of business, since these devices are, to a large extent, the entrance to its true strong card: services.

Apple’s orientation

According to its last financial report, Apple has obtained income during the first three months of the year (its second fiscal quarter) for 58 thousand 313 million dollars, a figure that is slightly above the 58 thousand 015 million dollars of the same period in the past year.

From time to time, the firm’s income has been distributed as follows:

iPhone: $ 28,962 million.

Mac: $ 5,315 million.

iPad: $ 4.368 million.

Wearables, home and accessories: $ 6,284 million.

Services: $ 13,348 million.

Although the benefits obtained by the iPhone, iPad and Mac divisions have decreased compared to last year (as expected), Apple managed to maintain itself and even report a slight growth thanks to the push of two of its divisions: wearables (AirPods, Apple Watch, Beats) and Services (Apple TV +, Apple Music, Apple Arcade).

Foldable iPhone 12

In this sense, the new generation of iPhone promises to be a strong ally for the firm led by Tim Cook, which needs to resume its best years of innovation in order not to lose strength in the market.

The brand knows it or at least this is demonstrated by the new leaks related to the last device of the firm which would be foldable.

As indicated by The Next Web, a series of molds of what would be the next iPhone 12 have been released, which, if necessary, could have a folding design on the table with screens that fit perfectly, which leave flat ends to adopt square edges.

The sides are squared off, just like the rumored # iPhone12 # iPhone12Pro pic.twitter.com/u2lg4pcxSV – 🇳🇿JinStore® (@Jin_Store) June 14, 2020

What is known about the new device

These new leaks are added to those delivered in recent weeks by the youtuber Jon Prosser who in a video what we can expect from the new versions of the iPhone.

Among the most outstanding features is the increase in the storage of the devices to reach 128 GB for both models, with this the devices with 64 GB of storage would be eliminated.

As for the RAM, for the standard model 4 GB are contemplated, while in its Pro version it would go up to 6 GB.

Additionally, it is expected that both have an OLED screen, with the difference that the panel of the conventional iPhone 12 will be manufactured by the company BOE and will be Super Retina Display, while in its Pro version it will be manufactured by Samsung Display and will have Super technology. Retina XDR; the latter will have ProMotion and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Finally, the youtuber unveiled what is perhaps the most important revelation at the moment: the possible starting prices of the new iPhone. As published, the prices could be as follows:

iPhone 12 (5.4 « )

128GB: $ 649.

256 GB: $ 749.

iPhone 12 Max (6.1 ”)

128 GB: $ 749.

256 GB: $ 849.

iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 ”)

128GB: $ 999.

256 GB: $ 1,099.

512 GB: $ 1,299.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 ”)

128 GB: $ 1,099.

256 GB: $ 1,199.

512 GB: $ 1,399.

