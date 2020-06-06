Apple is one of the few companies faithful to the renewal of its terminals every year. The month of September arrives and we know that a new batch of phones with the brand of those from Cupertino is playing, although it may be the case that iPhone 12Those expected for the current season arrive with an unforeseen delay. Or at least, with an unusual delay.

The news lands directly from Bloomberg and arrives signed by Mark Gurman, a well-known leaker from the environment of Apple who belongs to the medium for quite some time. It says that Broadcom, one of Apple’s chipmakers and client, has suggested that this year’s iPhone 12 will be delayed. A news that must be taken with caution because even Apple itself has not yet set an official date for its releases.

Delayed benefits for Broadcom due to the delay of the iPhone 12

Hock Tan, CEO of Broadcom

The person responsible for putting this information on the table has been Hock Tan, the current CEO of Broadcom, during the results conference that the company held with different analysts last Thursday. At that conference there was talk of a “significant delay in the product cycle” referring to customers of a “great North American mobile phone.”

Without directly mentioning Apple, Hock Tan has referred to the Californian company on previous occasions using the same expression, which has automatically translated as Tan has, and is logical, with privileged information in this matter. Broadcom shares Apple’s supplier cartel with other giants such as Intel or Qualcomm, and would have first-hand information about the different deliveries of its materials, or the release dates of Apple products on the market.

Tan commented on the delay on the grounds that profits from Apple orders would come a quarter later than usual, probably referring to the fourth quarter of the year since Apple’s initial orders would last until the third quarter of the year. The date that iPhones would need to be assembled and released.

“This year we don’t expect to see that profit rise until our fiscal fourth quarter. […] So based on this we expect our third quarter wireless sector benefits to decrease sequentially, “Tan said during the conference.

Bloomberg previously commented that Apple would plan to put iPhone 12 into circulation. several weeks later than usual, so they could coincide in date with the iPhone X of the year 2017 that also arrived more late than its brothers. We will see what happens with the presentation of the same, since it should be delayed in the same way so as not to make the arrival on the market too long from the announcement.

