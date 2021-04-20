The iPhone 12 will now also be available in purple

Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event began with various announcements and updates. As for the iPhone 12, it will be available in a new color: Purple. This was announced by the CEO of the company, Tim Cook, during the initial tour.

The purple “Has elements of sophistication and brilliance”said the manager during the brief announcement. The new purple color will also be available for the iPhone 12 Mini and adds to the range of shades already available: blue, green, white, black and red.

«This new color beautifully accentuates the flat aluminum edges of the iPhone 12, which combine perfectly with the rear glass “, highlighted from Apple.

With this advance, Apple introduced the iPhone 12 purple

The iPhone 12 family in the new purple color will be available for reservation from this Friday, April 23. The formal arrival at the market will take place from next April 30. It is worth noting that if something will not change in the iPhone 12, despite the aesthetic retouch, it will be its price, which will remain as it is today.

This is how the iPhone 12 will look in the new purple color

“The amazing iPhone 12 is the world’s most popular smartphone, and the iPhone 12 family has a customer satisfaction rate of more than 99%. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the line, and we think customers are going to love it, ”he said. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone Mini purple color will arrive with iOS 14.5. Among the novelties of Apple for its most recent version of the operating system are the possibility of unlocking the smartphone with Apple Watch, using a mask. In addition, the podcasts application was redesigned and Siri no longer has a predefined voice, including more diverse options (at least in English).

The iPhone 12 color gamut – Credit: Apple

With the launch of the new purple color, Apple also took the opportunity to remember the ability to access 5G networks iPhone 12. “With the most 5G bands on any smartphone, the iPhone 12 models offer the widest 5G coverage in the world,” said the Cupertino.

