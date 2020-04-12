The camera is one of the points in which the mobile manufacturers have put more dedication. We have seen terminals with up to five rear cameras and the most advanced at this time already have three digits in megapixels. But everything indicates that we will see more progress soon as it is Apple’s new 3D depth sensor.

Apple prepares a new rear depth sensor

Users of a high-end phone know the capabilities of a terminal with a premium camera. A heart attack portrait mode, facial detection to unlock the terminal and good selfies are some of the most outstanding features to name a few of them. Precisely the second has to do with the issue that concerns us since Apple could be working on a 3D sensor on his rear camera.

Here are the most powerful lenses of the terminal and can have many applications. Among them is the portrait mode or even the scanning of three-dimensional objects in the terminal. This requires development time, but according to Mashable iPhone 12 could carry this new built-in sensor. A reliable source is the one that has given the information, according to the media, and you could be right considering that the bitten apple has worked on this system previously precisely with Face ID.

At the moment everything is a mere conjecture since we will have to wait for the company itself to manifest and confirm these data, which for many are interesting. But for interesting is the arrival of the next terminal of the company and the rest of the devices. The coronavirus has taken its toll on many companies, causing delays in the launch of many devices, both in presentation and market launch date. For this it is also necessary to be patient and wait for the best of the news the sooner the better.