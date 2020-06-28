In the last year the smartphone screen has become very important for many reasons. We are not only talking about having a device capable of playing 4K content, we are also talking about the type of screen, whether or not it is flexible or even its refresh rate. The most gamer may have the eyes more used to these changes, but deep down everyone realizes when a television gives the picture very fluid. And this is where you can highlight Apple with its iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max 120 Hz on battery.

A 120 Hz display on the iPhone 12 Pro

Smartphone manufacturers have somewhat changed the perspective of innovating in smartphones. Cameras are still a feature that can be further improved, but another interesting point is to improve the capabilities of the displays. And is there anything better than OLED technology for a quality smartphone? We could put a QLED on, but that would be too much. What is needed is more refreshment speed and that’s why iPhone fans receive good news in the next generation.

As we read in macrumors, Apple could launch an iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max with a 120 Hz screen. Many may settle for already 60 Hz or 90 Hz that have already reached the mid-range. The leaker Ice Universe has been the one who has given this information and affirms that this feature will be the signature of the firm for the most premium phones.

What does this mean for the user? Well, a better viewing quality, as long as the platform and the content allow it. Until now, the quality of 60 frames per second was more than enough to watch movies very smoothly. In fact, Netflix can be watched in 4K and 60 fps as long as the device and the content are compatible with this technology.

The Pros and Cons of Refreshment Speed

Having a screen with great refreshment speed is a good feature and more for a premium range phone. It seems that Apple will include 120 Hz on the screen of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, something that could be regulated from the settings if the bitten apple allows it in iOS 14. However, using this function to the fullest can drain the battery a lot, so it will be necessary to pay attention to the battery level.