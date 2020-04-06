         The iPhone 12 Pro will also have a LiDAR sensor according to an image obtained from iOS 14

It’s been a few days since Apple launched “silent” new devices, that is, without prior presentation of any kind, directly to the online Apple Store. The company revamped its MacBook Air laptops with more powerful processors, increased capacity and lowered the price of the Mac mini, and updated the iPad Pro to provide it with a dual rear camera with a LiDAR sensor.

LiDAR technology allows users, through a network of points, know the distance of elements and get 3D details at high speed. For example, one of its possibilities would be to make a 360-degree image with depth of a car. Rumors suggest that we will also see, at least, an Apple smartphone that has this feature this year, and an image from iOS 14 confirms this.

An improved camera layout on the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

The long-awaited triple rear camera was included in the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto lenses. However, many people scoffed at the way Apple decided to put them on the back of their smartphones for not being “lined up.” This will change with the new iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max thanks to the LiDAR sensor.

The Concepts iPhone Instagram account shared a schematic image of the rear camera arrangement on upcoming Apple smartphones. Concepts iPhone ensures that He obtained it from iOS 14, and you can see the three lenses along with a new one that would be that of the LiDAR sensor. The LED flash would be located in the center, surrounded by the cameras.

If everything goes according to plan, Apple would announce its new smartphones next September. One of the main characteristics of this generation is expected to be compatibility with 5G networks., as well as the arrival of new sizes, such as a model with a 6.7 “screen with an improved camera stabilizer. Other rumors believe that they will have refresh rates of up to 120 Hz or USB-C connector, like the company’s tablets .

Image | Concepts iPhone

