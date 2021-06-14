The iPhone 12 Mini is more than € 200 off at Amazon and with 256GB! | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to buy one of the new iPhone and the Mini format appeals to you, now there is a more than interesting bargain on Amazon, also in a version with a lot of storage capacity.

As every year, the new iPhones are an object of desire for Apple fans around the world, which make them the best sellers in the premium segment. However, the American firm has gradually opened up new horizons with more affordable models, such as the Mini.

The iPhone 12 Mini, which we had the opportunity to analyze, is one of those bets. Its price is usually cheaper than the standard model, especially now, and is that Amazon has lowered the 256GB version by no less than € 220. It now costs just € 753.

This is Apple’s most powerful and compact mobile. With a 5.4-inch screen, in capacities of 64, 128 and 256 GB and with two 12-megapixel wide-angle cameras.

With this capacity you will have more than enough space for all your applications, videos or photos, without problems and without having to resort to iCloud or cloud storage services. In addition, it is lowered in several colors, not only in blue, although everything seems to indicate that this is the most demanded.

Apple A14 and 5G: with little to envy their older brothers

The main difference between the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 is that the former has a much more compact screen, only 5.4 inches. For many people this is too little, although there are those who still prefer small mobiles.

Otherwise, the Mini model has Retina display with HDR, 5G connectivity and Apple A14 Bionic processor, the most powerful of the brand so far on its mobiles.

With it you will have exactly the same performance that the iPhone 12 Pro Max would offer, for example, something that never ceases to surprise if you look at the price difference.

It should also be noted that the cameras are also of a very high quality, surely surpassing all the competition in the same price range, and that is that the photographs do not stop being one of the main claims of Apple.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.