Just last week, Apple expert analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out that the iPhone 12 could see its production delayed. A prediction that the demand for the new iPhone SE seems to be higher than expected, and the success of Apple’s new mobile in reserves would have caught Apple by surprise, which would have to delay the production of the iPhone 12 to meet with the demands of the SE. All this in the midst of a global health crisis that has paralyzed half the globe.

Delay on iPhone 12

As we say, that news is from last week. But today Monday we have known an even more interesting fact that comes to review that something happens with the production of the new smartphone of those of Cupertino: Apple will delay the mass production of iPhone 12 a month because of the Covid-19, according to trusted sources they have revealed to the prestigious Wall Street Journal.

But the reason would not be the success of the iPhone SE, but basically the impact so profound that the Covid-19 crisis has had supply chains and component assembly.

IPhone 12 shortage

Every beginning of September, Apple presents its new range of iPhone terminals for the rest of the year. And every previous summer, the assembly and assembly process for each Apple phone starts up. This year Apple will continue to manufacture its smartphone in the summer, but later. This will not have an impact on the presentation of the mobile, which still scheduled for September, although where it would have repercussions would be in the number of mobiles available to sell.

With less manufacturing time this summer Apple would manufacture fewer units of the iPhone 12 and therefore at the end of the present 2020 we could have a lack of product to cover the demand. To this we must add that according to all the rumors, Apple will present up to 4 iPhone 12 models, some with connectivity 5G, OLED panel and three different sizes of 5.4, ​​6.1 and 6.7 inch screen, which would also affect the production process.

At the moment this is not official data, although the information from the Wall Street Journal gives it an extra layer of credibility in its unofficial character.