There are still a few months for Apple to present the new iPhone 12 (it usually does in August), but every time we hear more rumors related to its characteristics. And this time they come from a reliable source, Max Weinbach of the EverythingApplePro channel, an industry insider who has already hit the rumors before. According to this informant, iPhone 12 will have a 120 Hz ProMotion screen, plus a larger battery and three rear cameras, among other news.

Weinbach assures that 120 Hz ProMotion display is confirmed, but it is not yet sure that all the models of the iPhone 12 carry it, or only the highest in the range, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This type of screen is already used by some iPads. The term ProMotion refers to the ability to automatically switch from 120 to 60 Hz, and vice versa, as required by the application.

This information fits in with the current trend, where more and more high-end mobiles offer screens at 90 or 120 Hz, which are less tiring for the eyes and are more suitable for video games.

It is not the only rumor that Max Weinbach has leaked. It also ensures that to cover the greater consumption of a 120 Hz screen, as well as the 5G connection that the iPhone 12 will also premiere, the battery will be bigger, until reaching 4400 mAh. It is something that has never been a priority for Apple, but it seems that it wants to reinforce this aspect with the new iPhone.

In the cameras section, he states that it will take three rear cameras, and abundant improvements in Night Mode. Furthermore lThe Face ID front camera has also been improved– It will now cover a wider viewing angle when identifying 3D faces.

They are important characteristics, if they are finally fulfilled. You can watch the video with the original source here:

They are not the only rumors about the iPhone 12 that we have heard in recent weeks. Apparently, the price of the iPhone 12 could start at $ 649. There has also been talk of a LIDAR sensor, and the possibility that the most advanced model, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will be delayed to October (the others would be released in September).