         The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will have new sizes, LIDAR sensor and 5G connectivity, according to leaks

The specifications and characteristics of the iPhone 12 they are making themselves beg. Apple tends to jealously guard the details about all its products and, for not knowing for sure, it is not even known yet whether or not there will be an alleged iPhone 9 / iPhone SE 2020, to which so many rumors point.

What does begin to be known (or we think we know) are some of the specifications of the iPhone 12 family. Rumors already pointed out that this year there will be more models than ever, with various sizes and characteristics.

Four iPhone 12s and an extra family member

Kuo predicted five iPhones by 2020 and, for the moment, everything indicates that this will be the case. As we read in MySmartPrice, the assumptions have been filtered sizes and some of the features of four iPhone 12 models, which would be incorporated into the new catalog months after the much-rumored iPhone 9 was introduced.

According to the leaked information, these will be some of the features of the iPhone 12.

5.4-inch iPhone 12: aluminum finish, reduced notch, Apple A14 with 5G connectivity, dual camera

6.1-inch iPhone 12: aluminum finish, reduced notch, Apple A14 with 5G connectivity, dual camera

iPhone 12 Pro 6.1-inch: stainless steel finish, reduced notch, Apple A14 with 5G connectivity, triple camera + LIDAR

iPhone 12 Pro 6.1-inch: stainless steel finish, reduced notch, Apple A14 with 5G connectivity, triple camera + LIDAR

Several important changes to comment, if this information is confirmed. The first is a new base model for this family with a 5.4-inch screen. It is unknown if it will have IPS or OLED technology, although rumors suggest that this year the entire iPhone 12 generation will be OLED. As with the iPhone 11, this terminal will be built in aluminum and will have a double camera, probably the same main sensor as its Pro brothers, along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Second will come, according to this information, a 6.1 inch model, size that we already saw in the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. Same specifications as the 5.4-inch model, both being “No Pro” variants.

Pro models will grow for the first time, ever since their first design was seen on the 5.8-inch iPhone X. The base model will be 6.1 inches and the Max will grow to 6.7

Regarding the Pro models, changes at the level of size and cameras. The base model will go from being 5.8 inches to grow to 6.1, while the Max model grows from 6.5 inches to 6.7. Here, as main changes, we see an added LIDAR sensor, like the one that has the new iPad Pro. This sensor comes to be a ToF, which will allow new functions at the level of augmented reality and, let’s cross fingers, a better portrait mode.

What the four models share is a reduced notch and an A14 chip with 5G connectivity. This last move would be curious, since few manufacturers launch complete families with 5G. At the moment, this is only a leak and has to be questioned until there is official information from Apple.

Track | MySmartPrice

Share



The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will have new sizes, LIDAR sensor and 5G connectivity, according to leaks