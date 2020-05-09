         The iPhone 11 was the best-selling mobile phone in the world in the entire first quarter of 2020, according to Canalys

These days are serving to evaluate the performance of the first quarter of the year. It usually happens like this, because the consultants collect all the information received from January to March, and build their different rankings and write articles describing the trends during the following month. We have known, for example, the average speed at which you navigate in Spain, the best-selling watches and even that Xiaomi leads Spain in terms of sales.

Now it’s your turn to the list of the best-selling mobile phones throughout the first quarter, from January 1 to March 31, and there don’t seem to be any surprises in the lead with Apple leading the ranking. However, behind there is some other news such as the fact of now having Redmi, one of the Xiaomi brands, ahead of Samsung itself. It seems that news is coming in the next Top 5 of mobile manufacturers worldwide.

More than 18 million iPhone 11

This is the number of units sold that it is worth to Apple to achieve the first position in salesBut not only that because the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro also manage to sneak into the top ten best-selling phones in the first quarter of the year. But the first position of the iPhone 11 is really significant, especially when we consider that this position was occupied, until practically two days ago, by an iPhone XR that now does not even appear in the ranking.

The new family of Apple phones is proving to be a success for the company, since the iPhone 8, another of the jewels in the North American catalog, does not appear in this list either. From the sum of its three phones we can extract that, according to Canalys data, the iPhone 11 in general, the whole family, have exceeded 27 million units in sales. We will see how this translates into a future Top 5 of manufacturers, since it could close the gap with the current leader, Samsung, and who knows whether to overcome Huawei that long ago took away the second place.

Huawei, which we have just mentioned, does not even manage to introduce a phone among the best-selling models of the first quarter because everything The Top 10 in the market is built based on three manufacturers: Apple, Redmi and Samsung. Redmi is the second in sales in this ranking, specifically the pair formed by the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8T that Canalys unifies under the same roof. Samsung is next with its Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A10s, and we return to Redmi with its Note 8 Pro to close the list of the five best-selling mobile phones so far this season.

iPhone 11 series took three spots in the Q1 2020 top ten smartphone models. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max accounted for 10% of global smartphone share. While @Samsung and @Xiaomi achieved four and three smartphones in the top ten respectively. pic.twitter.com/NuJzOcdtbI – Canalys (@Canalys) May 7, 2020

Moving a little away from the table we can see another quite clear trend, and that is that Apple is the only manufacturer that has managed to place high-end phones (no more and no less than three) on the best-selling mobiles. The most powerful Samsung we found is the mid-range A51, and the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which occupies the fifth place, is the most powerful from Xiaomi, and we also speak of a mid-range. We will see what happens in the third quarter because, remember, the iPhone SE 2020 has already come into play and may even beat the iPhone 11 itself.

