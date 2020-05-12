         The iPhone 11 Pro will participate in the recording of WWDC 2020, according to Gurman

Due to the confinement to which many countries are subjecting the population, numerous economic activities have been affected. Among them, not only the film and series filming teams, but also television programs. Some of them have turned to the iPhone to keep them going with some success. Now, Apple plans to use its iPhone also in some parts of WWDC 2020, according to Mark Gurman.

Television, shows and now WWDC 2020

The American ABC network announced last month that his team used the iPhone to finish the season of American Idol. In this well-known program in which several singers compete in front of a jury. According to the company, the program used three iPhone 11 Pro’s with a tripod and a light ring.

A team of 45 people helped the judges and contestants to use the devices and the platform. The edition it was done at home. Other programs such as Parks and Recreation and Conan’s nightly program also use the iPhone to record certain sections.

The iPhone will also play an important role in WWDC 2020. According to Gurman, Apple will use the device at the event, although it did not specify in which parts. Remember that the main keynote of the WWDC it’s just a small portion and that later there are many other keynotes and developer workshops.

It is very possible that the initial presentation will be broadcast or recorded with the usual or more advanced equipment. After all, it doesn’t have to be live. And that sessions are done by recording with an iPhone of the latest generation for broadcasting. WWDC will start on June 22, so there are still 41 days for us to get out of doubt.

