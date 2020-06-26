We are already on Friday, the first Friday of summer or the last Friday of June, as you prefer, and that means that the time has come to collect the best deals on the mobile landscape in a new installment of our Bargain Hunting. And like every week, it comes loaded with discounts on phones for all tastes and budgets.

It does not matter if you are looking for a high-end model or one more adjusted in price and features, here we bring you discounted terminals of all categories. And if you want an accessory, do not miss the final part, where we have put together several headphones on offer.

Mobile offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: We started our compilation with Samsung and the 5G variant of this model from the Galaxy S family. The S20 5G includes a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD + screen, quad rear camera and 12 GB of RAM. The Spanish version of 128 GB in gray has risen a little, but is still at a good price: 897 euros on Amazon.

LITTLE F2 Pro– The latest POCO model comes with the Snapdragon 865 and a 64MP main sensor quad camera. The global version of the POCO F2 Pro with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of capacity is available for 419 euros on Aliexpress Plaza, but it is necessary to take the coupons from the seller and apply them in the payment process.

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro 5G – Smartphone 6.67 « AMOLED 6GB 128GB 64MP Quad Rear Camera AI 8K Video 4700 mAh (typ) Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 865 Black [Global Version]

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite: A 6.47-inch FullHD + screen, the Snapdragon 730G and a large 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast charge are some of its attractions. On eBay, you can find the global version of the Mi Note 10 Lite with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of capacity for 305.10 euros using the coupon PQ22020.

OnePlus 8: From the Chinese company comes this 5G model with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen and Warp Charge 30T fast charge. The global version of the OnePlus 8 on Aliexpress is priced at € 499 with the code ALI8PHONE; But if you prefer to buy on Amazon, the model with 8GB of RAM has dropped to 609.90 euros.

OPPO A91: Among the characteristics of this mid-range proposal, its 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charge and Gameboost 2.0 technology to improve gaming performance stand out. The OPPO A91 has dropped in price this week in most stores and it is now possible to buy it for 299 euros.

OPPO A91 – 6.4 « AMOLED Smartphone, 8GB, 128GB, Octa-core, 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP rear camera, 16 MP front camera, 4,000 mAh, Android 9, Blue

iPhone 11: This Apple best seller boasts a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, the A13 Bionic chip, and dual 12 MP rear camera. In Tuimeilibre, the blank 64 GB iPhone 11 continues this week at 679 euros.

Honor 10: This model has been on the market for a long time and precisely for this reason it is a good time to find it cheaper. The Honor 10 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of capacity is for sale on Amazon for 171 euros.

iPhone SE (2020): We return to Apple to stop at its latest iPhone, the cheapest. With a 4.7-inch screen, A13 Bionic processor, front fingerprint reader and 12 MP rear camera, the new iPhone SE (2020) costs € 443.89 using the IPHONE50 code on Aliexpress Plaza.

Realme 6: To its 6.5-inch screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, we must add the Helio G90T processor and the quad camera with 64 MP main sensor. On Amazon, you can find the Realme 6 in white with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM for 249.99 euros.

realme 6 – 6.5 « Smartphone, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, OctaCore Processor, Quad AI 64MP Camera, Dual Sim, Color Comet White

Redmi Note 9 Pro: The older brother of the latest generation Redmi Note comes with a quad camera and 5,020 mAh battery with 30W fast charge, among other attractions. The global version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 6GB / 64GB costs 206.10 euros on eBay using the code PQ22020; on Amazon, it has also dropped to 218 euros.

iPhone 11 Pro: We finish this section with another Apple model that has a 5.8-inch Super Retina screen, triple camera and a 3,179 mAh battery with fast charge. In Tuimeilibre, the 64 GB iPhone 11 Pro in various colors continues this week at 1,029 euros.

Accessories offers

Apple AirPods Pro– Apple’s latest headphones boast active noise cancellation, adaptive equalization, and IPX4 resistance. The AirPods Pro have dropped in price on Amazon to 220.99 euros; on eBay, they are even cheaper: 209.99 euros.

Xiaomi Earbuds Basic: Its tight price does not prevent them from offering Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, pads of three sizes and compatibility with iOS / Android. If you like them and have decided to buy them, on Amazon you can save a few eurillos because they are available in black for 16.95 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Buds +: This Samsung proposal stands out for its compact and minimalist design, its touch control and its autonomy of up to 10 hours. On Amazon, the Galaxy Buds + in black cost 113.99 euros.

More offers?

Have you been wanting more? Don’t worry, we have many more offers: you can keep up to date with the main ones we have discovered in the bargains hunting for Xataka, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues at Compradicción and in this magazine of Flipboard. You can see all the bargains they post on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Share

Hunting for bargains: the iPhone 11 at an unbeatable price, the POCO F2 Pro heavily discounted and many other incredible offers