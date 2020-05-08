         The iPhone 11 alone dominate the high-end of the top 10 best-selling smartphones in Q1 2020

Different analytics firms regularly publish their estimates of sales of technology products. Recently, Canalys has released its top 10 best-selling smartphones in the first quarter of 2020. Among them, the iPhone 11 launched in late 2019 are the only high-end models who manage to enter this ranking.

The iPhone 11 manage to enter the top 10 of best-selling terminals

Before analyzing the Canalys graph, it is worth clarifying a few things. The first is that no company discloses its figures of official sales, much less disaggregated by model. Apple used to give the total figure but for two years it has stopped doing so, going on to follow the custom of the industry.

The second point to keep in mind is that Canalys talks about sell-in units, that is, devices sold to the sales channel. A manufacturer sells its units to intermediaries such as operators or consumer electronics stores. This figure does not have to coincide with the sell-out, which is the units sold to the end customer. If these do not occur, the units accumulate on the shelves and generate losses. So the units collected by this firm do not have to coincide with the final sales.

Taking this into account, we will analyze the list of smartphones in this ranking. The first thing that attracts attention is that Apple manages to enter with three models in the list. And all three agree the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max announced in 2019. State-of-the-art iPhones typically account for around 60% of total iPhone sales throughout the year.

Looking at the detail, the iPhone 11 is crowned as the best-selling 2019 model reaching 18 million terminals, according to Canalys. In January, we saw that Tim Cook claimed that it was the best-selling model in the Q4 of 2019. In sixth and tenth position are the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro, corroborating the predilection in the premium range for the largest models (6.5 vs 5.8 inches).

High-end competition disappeared in combat

Ranking position

Smartphone model

Launch price

Initial release

one

iPhone 11

809 euros

September 2019

2

Redmi Note 8 & 8T

180 euros

August 2019

3

Galaxy A51

359 euros

December 2019

4

Galaxy A10s

169 euros

August 2019

5

Redmi Note 8 Pro

249 euros

August 2019

6

iPhone 11 Pro Max

1,259 euros

September 2019

7

Galaxy A20s

219 euros

September 2019

8

Galaxy A01

110 euros

January 2020

9

Redmi 8A

99 euros

September 2019

10

iPhone 11 Pro

1,159 euros

September 2019

If we take a closer look at the competition in this ranking, we come across something of great interest. All the high-end models in this ranking are from Apple. The rest, are low or medium range terminals. Making an average of all of them, we obtain the following average sale price:

Apple iPhone: 1,075 euros.

Samsung Galaxy: 215 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi: 176 euros.

The top sales are dominated by a brand whose terminals are five times more expensive on average. While it is true that in the case of Samsung, the launch of the Galaxy S20 was last March, in the midst of the pandemic. Having debuted near the end of the quarter, as well as the drop in consumption, it is reasonable that none of their models are in the ranking.

The average price of iPhone in this ranking is five times higher than that of other Android contenders

In addition, we should note that the sale price at launch varies greatly between models. While Apple is able to keep it in its official stores, playing with discreet discounts in retailers, Android devices they go to discounts very quickly. This works in favor of Apple terminals, since it helps them maintain their value over time (along with security and software updates).

In short, it is a quarter that, as far as it goes, brings good news for Apple. As thus demonstrated their financial results.

Share



The iPhone 11 alone dominate the high-end of the top 10 best-selling smartphones in Q1 2020