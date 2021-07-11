The IPC data and the first results of the season will mark next week

In the week of July 12-16, investors’ attention will be focused on the CPI data released in the Eurozone (Friday) and the United States (Tuesday). Also important will be the industrial production of May in the Eurozone (Wednesday), the GDP of the second quarter of China (Thursday) and the sales of the retail trade also of the Asian giant (Thursday).

In the business chapter, the first results of the second quarter will be the protagonists. Thus, in the coming days the accounts of the large US financial institutions, the health sector company UnitedHealth and the basic consumer group PepsiCo will be published. Likewise, Inmobiliaria Colonial, Vidrala and Iberpapel will distribute dividends among its partners.

MONDAY 12:

-Dividend (discount date): Colonial (0.22 euros gross per share) and Vidrala (0.3209 euros gross).

TUESDAY 13:

– CPI June Germany, France, United States.

– Home transactions in May Spain.

– Results PepsiCo, JPMorgan, First Republic Bank, Goldman Sachs, Fastenal, ConAgra Foods.

– Dividend (discount date): Iberpapel (0.10 euros gross per security).

WEDNESDAY 14:

– Decision on interest rates Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

– CPI June Spain, United Kingdom.

– Industrial production in May Eurozone.

– Producer Price Index June United States.

– Weekly inventories of crude oil and distillates.

– US Fed Beige Book.

– Bank of Canada rate decision.

– Results Bank of America, PNC Financial Services, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Citigroup, Delta Air Lines.

-Dividend (payment date): Colonial (0.22 euros gross per share) and Vidrala (0.3209 euros gross).

THURSDAY 15:

– GDP second quarter China.

– Retail sales June China.

– Industrial production in June China.

– Evolution of unemployment in June United Kingdom.

– Book Philadelphia Fed May United States.

– Weekly Unemployment Claims United States.

– Industrial production June United States.

– Used capacity June United States.

– Bank of New York Mellon, US Bancorp, UnitedHealth, Morgan Stanley, People’s United, Progressive results.

– Dividend (payment date): Iberpapel (0.10 euros gross per security).

FRIDAY 16:

– Meeting on interest rates Bank of Japan.

– Trade balance in May Spain.

– CPI June final Eurozone.

– Advance retail sales June United States.

– Confidence University of Michigan July preliminary United States.

– Results Honeywell, Moodys, VF, Charles Schwab, State Street, Kansas City Southern, Burberry Group.