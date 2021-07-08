The iPad Pro with OLED screen will not arrive until 2023

The iPad Pro from 2022 will include great news, but we will have to wait a little longer to see a model with an OLED screen. A new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (via MacRumors) ensures that iPad Pro with OLED screen won’t arrive until 2023. Therefore, the next generation, which could be announced throughout 2022, will include a mini-LED panel.

Ming Chi-Kuo, an analyst specializing in information on Apple, has recently speculated about the arrival of a iPad Air with OLED display and a size of 10.8 inches. Kuo mentioned that this model would be the first to include an OLED technology on its screen, and that it would be announced next year. The iPad Pro, therefore, would continue with Mini-LED panels, present in the current 12.9-inch model and which includes improvements in colors, contrast and brightness, compared to LCD panels.

For Apple, Mini-LED displays are a transition to OLED panels. These will offer greater energy efficiency, better color rendering, such as purer blacks, and better viewing angles, among other benefits. Apple began implementing the OLED display on the iPhone X. Today, all models of iPhone 12 they have this technology. The Apple Watch also includes an OLED screen.

MacBook Pros, which still feature LCD screens, will begin the switch to mini-LED panels this year. The objective of those from Cupertino is to finish the transition with the arrival of screens micro-LED, which is still in development.

An iPad Pro for 2022 without an OLED screen, but with great improvements

Beyond the screen, and according to the latest rumors, the next iPad Pro will include a 3nm chip. This processor, which could be a future generation of Apple Silicon chips, would offer higher processing speed and higher power consumption.

Bloomberg revealed that the next 2022 iPad Pro they would come with a glass back. The change of material that would allow to provide wireless charging models. The surface, in addition, will be large enough to be able to apply a reverse wireless charge and supply power to other devices, such as AirPods or the iPhone.

