The iPad Pro has it more difficult than ever, unless Apple has an ace up its sleeve

The iPad Pro is now a much more capable iPad. It has a mini-LED screen that, in the absence of testing it, is super promising; It has 5G connectivity to work in mobility even faster – as long as the network allows it -; And, in addition, it welcomes the M1 processor, the same one that Apple has mounted in its latest Macs.

All this, in addition, It arrives encapsulated in a super slim chassis, well finished and, of course, ultra attractive. I wouldn’t be exaggerating if I were to say that the iPad Pro is one of the best works of engineering the brand has created in recent years.

However, despite that undoubted technical brilliance, This new iPad Pro has it harder than ever to convince consumers. And the reason is not in the competition. It is within Apple. And its name is MacBook Air.

An iPad Pro or a MacBook Air?

Let me explain this idea with a hypothetical situation. A person goes to an Apple Store looking for a new machine to work with. Your budget? Between 1,000 and 1,500 euros, approximately. A range that mainly includes two Apple machines: the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the MacBook Air with M1 processor.

These would be, simplifying, the strengths of each machine:

iPad ProMacBook Air It has an excellent screen: mini-LED technology, FALD, 264 pixel density, HDR, ProMotion, etc. If you need a physical keyboard, you should know that the MacBook Air is thinner and weighs less than the connected iPad Pro to the Magic Keyboard. It is more versatile. If you don’t need the keyboard, you can disconnect it from it. If you need a stylus, you can buy the Apple Pencil separately; the cheapest MacBook Air has 256GB of storage and costs $ 1,129. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the same storage costs 1,399 euros. It would be necessary to add, to this figure, the cost of the Magic Keyboard (399 euros) to be able to make a fair comparison. There are versions with 5G, in case you need to work in mobility connected to the cellular network. Thanks to macOS, you can run professional applications such as Photoshop, Word or Premiere. And yes, many of them are also available on the iPad. But generally, the macOS versions have more options or are more advanced. The most obvious example is Photoshop. Others: LiDAR, rear cameras, better front camera, Face ID, better microphones, etc. The autonomy is superior. Apple ensures that, in web browsing, the iPad Pro offers about 10 hours of use. The MacBook Air, on the other hand, raises that number up to 15 hours.

Until the arrival of the M1, the iPad Pro had a key advantage over the MacBook Air: the processor. In some cases, that could tip the balance in one direction or another. But this superiority, let us remember, has disappeared. Now, both MacBook Air and iPad Pro share the same chip, so we have zero differences in this regard.

Such power, however, is probably worth more in the MacBook Air than in the iPad Pro. And the key is none other than available software. On the Apple laptop you can run professional applications such as Final Cut, Premiere, Photoshop, Logic or AutoCAD, which are either not available for the iPad or simply have lower capabilities than the versions for macOS.

Taking all this into account, what should that consumer we mentioned earlier who goes to the Apple Store buy? Well, in all probability, the MacBook Air. It is an inferior machine in some ways – like the screen – but much more versatile from a software point of view. And that, when it comes to getting work done, can be key.

This is not to say that the iPad Pro is worthless. Quite the contrary, actually. The Apple tablet, as I said at the beginning of this article, is an amazing product. It is a super versatile hardware, it has multiple cameras, a much more advanced biometric system, an incredible screen and an operating system designed to be used with your fingers.

For a certain group of clients (such as illustrators or cartoonists), all these pros probably outweigh the aforementioned compatibility with Mac software. However, going from convincing a group of potential clients to, outright, having what it takes to Being able to convince them all implies going one step further on the software side. Especially when we talk about an iPad that, like this one, exceeds the 1,000 euro barrier and is designed to, among other things, work. There is no use having an incredible mini-LED screen if, for example, I don’t have a Photoshop version up to the Mac variant or a Final Cut equivalent to get the most out of it.

Will WWDC 2021 be a turning point?

This situation could hopefully take a 180 degree turn in the next WWDC 2021. Both the iPad and the Mac have been converging towards the same point in recent years. And I don’t just mean the façade, they have done it on the inside as well. The intercompatibility of applications is greater than ever, there are tools like Catalyst that facilitate migration to the Mac, the architecture is the same, etc.

It would not be unreasonable, therefore, for Apple to take another step in that direction and, at WWDC, announce that the iPad, in some way, will be able to run the applications conceived for the Mac. Maybe with a tool similar to Catalyst but in the opposite direction? In other words: a utility that allows developers to adapt, migrate and bring Mac-compatible applications to the iPad.

Honestly, I don’t know if that’s what Apple is up to. I have not yet become Sybill Trelawney, so any possibility I enunciate is mere speculation. However, the fact that the iPad Pro is more Mac than ever (Magic Keyboard, cursor, same processor, Thunderbolt ports …) and that Apple has implemented such amazing capabilities in a product like this invites us to think that maybe there is a part of history that we still do not know. A piece that, if it exists, would give meaning to everything we have seen so far.

