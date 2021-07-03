The iPad Pro has a rival: it is from Huawei and has a discount of € 40 in pre-sale | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

When we talk about the market for tablets, the Apple iPad Pro surely comes to mind, possibly the best tablet you can find right now on the market but, unfortunately, at a price that not everyone is willing to pay.

But there are other companies that launch deals in the high-end tablet market, and one of them is Huawei, which recently presented to the world its Huawei MatePad 11 And that it is on the verge of arriving in Spain, and if you reserve it you can buy it with a juicy discount.

That is why we want to highlight this offer to you to buy the Huawei MatePad 11 at only € 459, about € 40 discount compared to its marked price, and that you can benefit from it simply by buying it before July 12.

This tablet has a 2.5K screen and 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it has a Snapdragon 865 processor, which makes it one of the most powerful Android tablets.

The Huawei MatePad 11 WiFi model of the offer at € 459 is the one that is marketed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it is sent to you by Huawei Spain itself a few days after the availability of the product, which will be released in our market exactly on July 12.

It is a very promising tablet, however inside it has nothing less than the processor Snapdragon 865, highlighted by a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and four Harman Kardon speakers.

We also want to highlight that it includes a screen of 10.95 inches at 2560 × 1600 pixel resolution, with the aforementioned 120 Hz refresh rate to always offer the best image quality. It will be marketed with a 7250mAh battery that promises up to 12 hours of video playback, and could last much longer if you use it for other less demanding tasks such as surfing the Internet.

He also wears a 8MP front camera with facial recognition, and a 13MP rear camera, so you can take great photos this summer.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.