The iPad Mini could arrive in the fall of this year and with a design similar to that of the iPad Pro | Technology

The latest rumors put a release date for the iPad Mini. This Apple tablet could arrive in the fall of this year and its design would also be renewed.

The iPad Mini was the great absence in the presentation event that took place in May of this year. Throughout that event we met both the new iPad Pro, 11 or 12.9 inches, with the M1 processor, the redesigned iMac was also presented, as well as the AirTags and the Apple TV 4K.

Many users expected a renewal of the iPad Mini, since the last update of this product was launched in 2019 and the necessary time has passed to meet a new generation. But Apple had other plans and did not make an appearance, nor was any reference made to this team.

The latest rumors ensure that a new iPad Mini would appear in the fall of this year. This information comes from Mark Gurman, a leading Apple product specialist and leaker.

The news with which this new iPad Mini would arrive would be really interesting, since we are talking about a rather drastic design change. What is said is that its design would be very close to that seen in the new iPad Air, therefore, it would resemble the iPad Pro.

All this means that it would have a front with reduced frames in all directions, in addition to losing the circular locking button at the bottom. This button would become on the edges of the device.

The processor that I would mount has not been commented, although it could be the same as the iPhone of this generation. In addition to all the details discussed about the iPad Mini, Gurman has also talked about the new iMac.

The news about these iMac would be focused on the expected launch of equipment with larger screen sizes. This size would be 27 inches and would come with the M1 processor, so they would directly replace the 27-inch iMac with Intel processors.

We tell you what options you have if you want to buy an iPad in 2021, Apple has renewed the range of tablets and the offer has been expanded, here you will find out about all the models and their characteristics.

Autumn could be the date set to meet these products, although there are also rumors about new MacBook Pro with different screen sizes and the iPhone 13 would also arrive at that time.

The truth is that the third quarter of the year looks interesting for Apple and its productsWe hope to be able to try them and, in addition, we will be attentive to cover the news and inform you first-hand about everything presented.