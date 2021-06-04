The iPad Mini 6 with renewed design will arrive by the end of the year, according to rumors | Technology

After six years maintaining the same design, the iPad Mini is preparing to receive a new look following the example of the rest of the tablets in the Apple catalog. According to Bloomberg, this redesigned iPad Mini 6 will be official by the end of the year and this is what we know so far.

Although there were many voices that predicted the launch of the iPad Mini 6 at Apple’s keynote on April 20, the conference came to an end without us knowing the new generation of the most compact tablet from the Cupertino company.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the popular analyst specializing in forecasting Apple launches, the corporation has decided to delay the presentation of the device probably because of the supply problems of the shortage of chips, and finally the iPad Mini 6 will be announced in the second half of 2021.

Now it’s Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu who are in charge of confirming this prediction. According to your report, Apple will wait until the end of the year to make official the new generation of its smallest tablet, which will arrive with a renewed design more similar to the aesthetics of the most current iPad.

The design of the iPad Mini 6 has been the main protagonist of the rumors that we have heard in the last few months. And, while some renders showed us a radical change in appearance, other rumors argued that it would be very similar to the iPad Mini 5 and would not have the expected novelties of the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will shortly present the first redesign of the iPad Mini in six years. Those of Cupertino have reduced the thickness of the edges of the screen and have eliminated the home button, so that the unlocking system will be Face ID, always according to the sources of Gurman and Wu. The screen on the iPad Mini 6 is expected to be between 8.5 and 9 inches in size compared to 7.9 inches for the current model.

Apple has launched a new iPad Air 4 (2020) in which it approaches the aesthetic aspect of the iPad Pro and incorporates some improvements. Is it enough to be worth it?

On the other hand, Bloomberg also offers information on the iPad Pro of 2022. The report indicates that Apple is testing to replace the back cover material with glass to enable wireless charging on the iPad Pro. He also claims that reverse wireless charging is also being tested, allowing other devices to be charged, such as the iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods.