I admit it, I have always been a strong advocate of tablets. I find them to be really interesting devices with a lot of potential, both for doing leisure tasks — surfing the internet, consuming multimedia content and even playing video games — and productivity tasks — taking notes in class, writing texts in Word, or taking your office over-.

Unfortunately Google does not think the same as I do. While Android smartphones dominate the market well above their main competition, we cannot say the same about the tablet market where the iPad reigns supreme without any discussion. And it is not for less since the device of the people of Cupertino is insurmountable.

Is iPad the best product for teleworking?

Personally I have been a user of Android tablets for many years. My first device was a 7-inch BQ, then I went through a Google Nexus and then I was trying others until one day I decided to buy an iPad Mini 2. At that time I discovered the great difference that existed between Android for tablets and iOS for iPad Now called iPad OS. Then came a 2017 iPad and finally the iPad Pro with which I am writing this article.

Is there such a difference between an iPad and an Android tablet? Well yes and we do not mean in terms of hardware. A few months ago I had the pleasure of analyzing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, a magnificent high-end tablet with keyboard and S Pen, a rival more than worthy of the best iPad.

The problem once again is Android. Despite all the infinite possibilities that Android offers us and even Samsung’s own apps in the case of the Galaxy Tab S6 or DeX itself, the Google operating system is not really used for tablet devices, especially if we want to make more professional use.

On the other hand and with the excuse of confinement, I have put aside my personal computer to work exclusively with my iPad Pro and the truth is that it has won since minute one. No, an iPad does not replace one hundred percent a computer (in my case it does not allow me to do certain procedures with the Administration) but for many users it may be more than enough. Better battery than a laptop, easier to transport and above all, a multitude of high-quality apps and tools at our disposal, without forgetting the versatility that Apple Pencil gives us to underline texts or to write freehand.

Is the iPad the best product for teleworking or for students? Surely for most users the answer is yes. It is no less true that Microsoft’s Surface is an excellent product, not in vain they are still complete computers with all the good and bad that this entails, but they also have a much higher price.

And as much as it is said that iPads are expensive products, this is not going to be true. You don’t need an iPad Pro to enjoy the best iPad experience because Apple has much cheaper devices and they work wonderfully.

For example, browsing the web we can find the latest 10.2-inch iPad for only 330 euros, that is, more than 70 euros discount compared to its official price. In addition, we can buy an Apple Pencil to make our experience better and we can also take advantage of wireless keyboards and connect a mouse to the iPad to turn it into something similar to a computer.

The truth is that Google should learn from Apple in this regard, but due to the time that has passed and that the big G has not moved, we tablet lovers do not have left no alternative but to continue betting on iPads

