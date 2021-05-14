The iPad Air is on sale cheaper than ever: Amazon lowers it to € 549, Black Friday price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best Apple iPads has dropped a lot in price on Amazon, a store that has it available in various colors with a 100-euro discount, something that is only seen on very special dates.

If you are thinking of buying an iPad, we have very good news: one of the most powerful models available right now has become much cheaper, and also in a trusted store such as Amazon.

For now and it is not known for how long, you can buy the 64GB iPad Air (2020) much cheaper, for only 549 euros in some of the colors in which it is available. It should be noted that this price is the same as it had on the past Black Friday, in which it became one of the best-selling products.

The new Apple iPad is almost as powerful as the iPad Pro thanks to the Apple A14 Bionic. In addition, it maintains Touch ID and offers a large 10.1 “Retina display.

At ComputerHoy.com we have been able to carry out an in-depth analysis of the iPad Air with excellent results at all levels, especially for power, since it is still a device with Apple A14 as a chip, one of the best developed by the brand up to the present. date.

Its design is another of the strengths, with finishes somewhat different from other Apple tablets and with some extra elements such as Face ID or Touch ID.

As we have mentioned, It is available in several colors, at the same price and with free shipping for all Amazon users, even for those without Amazon Prime. That said, it is advisable to at least sign up for the free trial month without permanence if you want to receive your purchase as quickly as possible.

An iPad for work, play and whatever it takes

The features of this iPad are excellent wherever you look. Its power is more than enough to play any iOS or Apple Arcade game, in addition to running quite heavy apps, such as photo and video editing, something that according to the manufacturer can do in 4K resolution without many problems.

In addition, it has fast charging and a battery with enough autonomy, although it slides slightly on the screen, which “only” is 60 Hz, although if you are not used to the 120 Hz of many mobiles it will not be a big problem.

It gives about 10 hours of autonomy, which is not bad, although obviously everything depends on the use you give it in those hours. The more demanding tasks, the shorter the duration.

These are some of the best Android tablets that you can buy right now in different price segments, both basic and alternative models to the iPad Pro.

Connectivity is not far behind. Specific, the iPad Air that is on sale at Amazon is the one with WiFi but not 4G, so you will have to settle for connecting to the internet at home or using your mobile as a router, something that is not a problem at all.

In this aspect it also stands out and much that it has WiFi 6, the new connectivity standard that will give you the best and most stable connection of the moment, although for this you also have to buy a compatible router.

With rope for a while and good sales conditions

Amazon’s conditions of sale are well known to all. We have already mentioned that shipping is free for all buyers, and we add that the guarantee is full for two years, as required by law.

If you are going to use your tablet to work or while traveling, you may also be interested in hiring Apple Care + During the purchase process, the accident insurance offered by the brand itself and that you can add to your order on Amazon.

